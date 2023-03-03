Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Beauty 

MAR 03, 2023

How To Get Smooth Skin Like Ananya Panday?

Ananya Panday uses simple yet effective ingredients for her skincare 

Simple Rule

Ananya Panday sets 10-15 minutes aside every night for her skincare routine

Time For Skincare

She considers her skincare time to be her ‘me-time’ and believes it’s important to be consistent with skincare

Me-Time

For her glowing skin, Ananya relies on a DIY face mask that is incredibly easy to use

DIY Face Mask

Where To Find Ingredients

All the ingredients she uses in this mask can be found around your house at any given time

Her 3-ingredient face mask includes honey, yogurt and turmeric

3 Ingredients

You need a big bowl and a spoon 

What Do You Need?

Ananya’s skincare routine includes honey. It makes a good skincare ingredient for acne-prone skin. It is also antibacterial, which helps in balancing destroying bacteria on the skin, leading to fewer breakouts 

Honey

Next ingredient is yogurt. It is a dry skin saviour. It treats and repairs dry and itchy skin. It helps get rid of flakiness by moisturizing your skin from deep within

Yogurt

Last ingredient is turmeric. Turmeric or haldi is a skincare all-rounder. It heals wounds, reduces acne, adds glow, provides anti-ageing benefits and improves skin texture 

Turmeric 

Mix these three ingredients in a bowl to form a thin paste and apply it all over your face to get a smooth skin like sweetest Ananya Panday 

Feel The Skin

