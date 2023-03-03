MAR 03, 2023
How To Get Smooth Skin Like Ananya Panday?
Ananya Panday uses simple yet effective ingredients for her skincare
Simple Rule
Ananya Panday sets 10-15 minutes aside every night for her skincare routine
Time For Skincare
She considers her skincare time to be her ‘me-time’ and believes it’s important to be consistent with skincare
Me-Time
For her glowing skin, Ananya relies on a DIY face mask that is incredibly easy to use
DIY Face Mask
Where To Find Ingredients
All the ingredients she uses in this mask can be found around your house at any given time
Her 3-ingredient face mask includes honey, yogurt and turmeric
3 Ingredients
You need a big bowl and a spoon
What Do You Need?
Ananya’s skincare routine includes honey. It makes a good skincare ingredient for acne-prone skin. It is also antibacterial, which helps in balancing destroying bacteria on the skin, leading to fewer breakouts
Honey
Next ingredient is yogurt. It is a dry skin saviour. It treats and repairs dry and itchy skin. It helps get rid of flakiness by moisturizing your skin from deep within
Yogurt
Last ingredient is turmeric. Turmeric or haldi is a skincare all-rounder. It heals wounds, reduces acne, adds glow, provides anti-ageing benefits and improves skin texture
Turmeric
Mix these three ingredients in a bowl to form a thin paste and apply it all over your face to get a smooth skin like sweetest Ananya Panday
Feel The Skin
