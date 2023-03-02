MAR 02, 2023
How To Get Toned Body Like Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani has lemon water early in the morning. It detoxifies the body and helps in boosting the overall immunity
Image- Kiara Advani Instagram
Morning Ritual
Image- Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara usually prefers a bowl full of oats topped with fresh seasonal fruits
Breakfast
Kiara loves home-made nachni roti with dal, sabzi and also paneer-based dishes
Image- Kiara Advani Instagram
Home-Made Lunch
For pre-workout meal, Kiara loves to have chopped apple with 1 tablespoon of peanut butter that she usually eats around 4 pM
Image- Kiara Advani Instagram
Pre-Workout Meal
Image- Kiara Advani Instagram
Regular Workouts
Kiara is very dedicated towards fitness. She does regular workouts on a daily basis. The actress involves herself with gymming, yoga, walking needed boxing, and sometimes dancing
Once in an interview Kiara revealed that her fitness routine includes a mixture of interval and functional training which is said to burn maximum calories
Image- Kiara Advani Instagram
Interval And Functional Training
Kiara’s fitness routine has a golden rule and that is portion control in diet
Image- Kiara Advani Instagram
Diet Portion
Kiara loves savouring some sugar-free dark chocolate
Image- Kiara Advani Instagram
Dessert
Kiara prefers low-sodium foods and adds very little salt to her diet. White sugar is a strict no-no for her
Image- Kiara Advani Instagram
Less Salt
Kiara eats fish for dinner especially salmon while keeping sure of consuming two different types of vegetables
Image- Kiara Advani Instagram
Dinner
