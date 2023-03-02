Heading 3

MAR 02, 2023

How To Get Toned Body Like Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has lemon water early in the morning. It detoxifies the body and helps in boosting the overall immunity 

Image- Kiara Advani Instagram

Morning Ritual 

Image- Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara usually prefers a bowl full of oats topped with fresh seasonal fruits 

Breakfast

Kiara loves home-made nachni roti with dal, sabzi and also paneer-based dishes 

Image- Kiara Advani Instagram

Home-Made Lunch

For pre-workout meal, Kiara loves to have chopped apple with 1 tablespoon of peanut butter that she usually eats around 4 pM 

Image- Kiara Advani Instagram

Pre-Workout Meal

Image- Kiara Advani Instagram

Regular Workouts

Kiara is very dedicated towards fitness. She does regular workouts on a daily basis. The actress involves herself with gymming, yoga, walking needed boxing, and sometimes dancing 

Once in an interview Kiara revealed that her fitness routine includes a mixture of interval and functional training which is said to burn maximum calories

Image- Kiara Advani Instagram

Interval And Functional Training

Kiara’s fitness routine has a golden rule and that is portion control in diet 

Image- Kiara Advani Instagram

Diet Portion

Kiara loves savouring some sugar-free dark chocolate 

Image- Kiara Advani Instagram

Dessert

Kiara prefers low-sodium foods and adds very little salt to her diet. White sugar is a strict no-no for her 

Image- Kiara Advani Instagram

Less Salt

Kiara eats fish for dinner especially salmon while keeping sure of consuming two different types of vegetables 

Image- Kiara Advani Instagram

Dinner 

