APRIL 08, 2023

How To Have A Successful First Date
Source: Pexels
You don’t want to deal with the pressure of a formal restaurant or the chaos of an amusement park for your first meeting. Think sitting down at a coffee shop or grabbing a drink somewhere casual where you can get the conversation going
Pick The Right Spot
Source: Pexels
Don’t make things more complicated by trying to arrange the perfect romantic dinner, or planning a whole day out. Instead, keep things short and simple
Don’t Overcomplicate Things
The more relaxed you feel, the more comfortable your date will be around you. One simple trick is to sit at a right angle to your date rather than face them directly
Source: Pexels
Don’t Stress Unnecessarily
The conversation might have started on an app or a website, but it shouldn’t stay there for too long. Texting can certainly give you a sense of another person, but to get to know each other, you need more than messages on a screen: facial expressions, body language and tone of voice are just as important
Source: Pexels
Cut Texting, Meet In Person
Source: Pexels
Prepare Some First Date Topics
Think about some good first-date questions you could ask and some interesting answers to the questions that may come your way. Don’t treat the first date like an actual interview
People love to be around confident people. And body language is a powerful signal that will tell your date a lot about you. One way to boost your confidence is to do a bit of ‘power posing’ in advance
Source: Pexels
Boost Your Confidence
First impressions count. It only takes a few seconds for someone to form an opinion about you based on your appearance and demeanour. A great way to make a positive first impression is to smile
Source: Pexels
Create A Strong Impression
Dating shouldn’t be about winners and losers. It’s about finding someone you connect with and care about; someone who makes you happy and who you can make happy in return. This is only possible when you stay true to yourself and let your authenticity shine through
Source: Pexels
Be True To Yourself
Choosing an outfit you feel comfortable in is always a good idea. But to make a good first impression, you should also put some time and effort into looking nice. Think about the atmosphere and dress code of your first date spot
Source: Pexels
Dress For Confidence And Comfort
Paying attention to your language is so much more than not using cuss words. It’s all about not speaking negatively or critically about other people, yourself or your own life. Words are powerful and have an impact on people
Source: Pexels
Use Positive Language
