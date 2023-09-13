Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 13, 2023
How to heal cracked heels
One of the easiest and most basic ways to treat dry, cracked heels is by increasing the regular intake of water. Stay hydrated to avoid cracked heels!
Increase water intake
It is very important to moisturise the feet daily—once in the morning and once at night before bed. This will help you lock the moisture and prevent dryness
Moisturise consistently
For some heavy-duty hydration, occlusive products like petroleum jelly is the best way to keep the cracked heels thoroughly moisturised
Petroleum jelly
If moisturisers do not prevent dryness, try using emollients or intensive healing cream on the cracked soles
Emollients or intensive healing cream
To protect your heels in a more guaranteed way, opt for a pair of socks made especially for dry, cracked heels
Soak your cracked heels in warm water and then exfoliate the dead skin with a pumice stone
Soak and exfoliate
Cracked heels can be precursors to infection. Therefore, never try to peel off the dead skin or attempt to shave a callus yourself
Don’t peel or shave your calluses
In case you have a wound or some kind of infection, you can also apply liquid bandage on it to prevent further cracking
Liquid bandage
Thanks to its antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, honey can help heal and cleanse wounds, and moisturise the skin
Honey
Coconut oil is known to retain moisture and is often recommended for dry skin and eczema. Applying coconut oil after a foot soak could be a good option to prevent extreme dryness
Coconut oil
