 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

How to heal cracked heels

One of the easiest and most basic ways to treat dry, cracked heels is by increasing the regular intake of water. Stay hydrated to avoid cracked heels! 

Increase water intake 

Image: Pexels 

It is very important to moisturise the feet daily—once in the morning and once at night before bed. This will help you lock the moisture and prevent dryness

Moisturise consistently 

Image: Aldo Instagram 

For some heavy-duty hydration, occlusive products like petroleum jelly is the best way to keep the cracked heels thoroughly moisturised

Petroleum jelly

Image: Pexels

If moisturisers do not prevent dryness, try using emollients or intensive healing cream on the cracked soles

Emollients or intensive healing cream 

Image: Pexels

socks

Image: Pexels

To protect your heels in a more guaranteed way, opt for a pair of socks made especially for dry, cracked heels

Soak your cracked heels in warm water and then exfoliate the dead skin with a pumice stone

Soak and exfoliate 

Image: Pexels

Cracked heels can be precursors to infection. Therefore, never try to peel off the dead skin or attempt to shave a callus yourself

Don’t peel or shave your calluses

Image: Pexels

In case you have a wound or some kind of infection, you can also apply liquid bandage on it to prevent further cracking

Liquid bandage

Image: Pexels

Thanks to its antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, honey can help heal and cleanse wounds, and moisturise the skin

Honey 

Image: Pexels 

Coconut oil is known to retain moisture and is often recommended for dry skin and eczema. Applying coconut oil after a foot soak could be a good option to prevent extreme dryness 

Coconut oil

Image: Pexels

