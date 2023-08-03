Heading 3

How to improve skin texture 

No trouble

Image:  Pexels

No more texture troubles!

Wishing for velvety-smooth skin, here we come!

Image:  Pexels

Smooth 

Say goodbye to rough patches and hello to a flawless complexion with these simple and easy tips 

Goodbye 

Image:  Pexels

Here’s an all-encompassing guide on how to get an even skin tone without it being a hassle

Guide 

Image:  Pexels

Cleanser

Image:  Pexels

Start with a cleanser to remove oil and build-up

Image:  Pexels

Moisturizer matters

Combat dryness, flaking, and rough texture with a good moisturizer 

Opt for a gentle chemical exfoliant for less friction and inflammation 

Chemical Exfoliation

Image:  Pexels

Stimulate cell turnover and collagen production with retinol

Repair with retinol

Image:  Pexels

Sunscreen is essential

Image:  Pexels

Protect your skin from sun damage, uneven tone, and textural changes with sunscreen

Image:  Pexels

That's it. Now you know how to treat uneven skin tone and texture

You know 

