Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 03, 2023
How to improve skin texture
No trouble
Image: Pexels
No more texture troubles!
Wishing for velvety-smooth skin, here we come!
Image: Pexels
Smooth
Say goodbye to rough patches and hello to a flawless complexion with these simple and easy tips
Goodbye
Image: Pexels
Here’s an all-encompassing guide on how to get an even skin tone without it being a hassle
Guide
Image: Pexels
Cleanser
Image: Pexels
Start with a cleanser to remove oil and build-up
Image: Pexels
Moisturizer matters
Combat dryness, flaking, and rough texture with a good moisturizer
Opt for a gentle chemical exfoliant for less friction and inflammation
Chemical Exfoliation
Image: Pexels
Stimulate cell turnover and collagen production with retinol
Repair with retinol
Image: Pexels
Sunscreen is essential
Image: Pexels
Protect your skin from sun damage, uneven tone, and textural changes with sunscreen
Image: Pexels
That's it. Now you know how to treat uneven skin tone and texture
You know
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.