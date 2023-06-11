Heading 3
Pakhi Jain
Lifestyle
JUNE 11, 2023
How to improve your
body posture?
Start by paying attention to your posture throughout the day. Be mindful of how you sit, stand, and walk
Be aware of your posture
Image- Pexels
Avoid hunching or slouching your shoulders. Instead, keep them relaxed and down
Keep your shoulders relaxed
Image- Pexels
Align your ears with your shoulders
Image- Pexels
When standing or sitting, ensure that your ears are directly above your shoulders. This will help to keep your neck straight and prevent strain
If you sit for long periods of time, use a lumbar support pillow to help maintain the natural curve of your spine
Use a lumbar support pillow
Image- Pexels
If you work on a computer, adjust the monitor so that it's at eye level. This will help to prevent neck and shoulder strain
Adjust your computer monitor
Image- Pexels
Keep your feet flat on the floor
Image- Pexels
When sitting, keep your feet flat on the floor and avoid crossing your legs. This will help to maintain proper alignment
When standing, keep your feet shoulder-width apart and your shoulders back. Avoid slouching or leaning to one side
Stand up straight
Image- Pexels
Incorporate stretching into your daily routine to help keep your muscles flexible and prevent stiffness
Stretch regularly
Image- Pexels
A strong core can help to support proper posture. Incorporate exercises that target your abs and back muscles into your workout routine
Strengthen your core
Image- Pexels
Choose shoes that provide good support and fit properly. Avoid wearing high heels for long periods of time, as they can throw off your balance and posture
Wear comfortable shoes
Image- Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.