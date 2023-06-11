Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

JUNE 11, 2023

How to improve your
body posture?

Start by paying attention to your posture throughout the day. Be mindful of how you sit, stand, and walk

Be aware of your posture

Image- Pexels

Avoid hunching or slouching your shoulders. Instead, keep them relaxed and down

Keep your shoulders relaxed

Image- Pexels

Align your ears with your shoulders

Image- Pexels

When standing or sitting, ensure that your ears are directly above your shoulders. This will help to keep your neck straight and prevent strain

If you sit for long periods of time, use a lumbar support pillow to help maintain the natural curve of your spine

Use a lumbar support pillow

Image- Pexels

If you work on a computer, adjust the monitor so that it's at eye level. This will help to prevent neck and shoulder strain

Adjust your computer monitor

Image- Pexels

Keep your feet flat on the floor

Image- Pexels

When sitting, keep your feet flat on the floor and avoid crossing your legs. This will help to maintain proper alignment

When standing, keep your feet shoulder-width apart and your shoulders back. Avoid slouching or leaning to one side

Stand up straight

Image- Pexels

Incorporate stretching into your daily routine to help keep your muscles flexible and prevent stiffness

Stretch regularly

Image- Pexels

A strong core can help to support proper posture. Incorporate exercises that target your abs and back muscles into your workout routine

Strengthen your core

Image- Pexels

Choose shoes that provide good support and fit properly. Avoid wearing high heels for long periods of time, as they can throw off your balance and posture 

Wear comfortable shoes

Image- Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here