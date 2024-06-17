Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 16, 2024
How to keep her interested in you?
Foster open and meaningful conversations to connect on a deeper level
Communication
Image Source: Pexels
Inject excitement by planning unexpected activities or surprises
Surprise and spontaneity
Image Source: Pexels
Display curiosity about her passions, actively engaging in them
Show genuine interest
Image Source: Pexels
Support each other’s individual pursuits and personal growth
Be her backbone
Image Source: Pexels
Cultivate a positive and respectful environment in the relationship
Kindness and respect
Image Source: Pexels
Be present and responsive, showing empathy in various situations
Image Source: Pexels
Emotional availability
Compliment her often with good and positive intentions
Compliment Her
Image Source: Pexels
Show that she is important to you and celebrate all her achievements
Celebrate Achievements
Image Source: Pexels
Involve her in all major decisions and make her felt included
Make Decisions Together
Image Source: Pexels
Be available for her whenever she needs you. Make love and enjoy your quality time
Make love
Image Source: Pexels
