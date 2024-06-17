Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 16, 2024

How to keep her interested in you?

Foster open and meaningful conversations to connect on a deeper level

Communication

Inject excitement by planning unexpected activities or surprises

Surprise and spontaneity

Display curiosity about her passions, actively engaging in them

Show genuine interest

Support each other’s individual pursuits and personal growth

Be her backbone

Cultivate a positive and respectful environment in the relationship

Kindness and respect

Be present and responsive, showing empathy in various situations

Emotional availability

Compliment her often with good and positive intentions

Compliment Her

Show that she is important to you and celebrate all her achievements 

Celebrate Achievements

Involve her in all major decisions and make her felt included 

Make Decisions Together

Be available for her whenever she needs you. Make love and enjoy your quality time 

Make love

