Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

MAY 07, 2023

How to keep your gut healthy?

Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to provide your gut with a range of nutrients it needs to function properly

Variety

Limit processed foods and sugar as these can disrupt the balance of good bacteria in your gut

Processed food

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day to help move food through your digestive system

Hydration

Exercise regularly to promote good digestion and a healthy gut

Exercise

Get enough sleep to help regulate your digestive system and support your overall health

Enough sleep

Relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises, as stress can impact your gut health

Manage stress

Avoid antibiotics as they can disrupt the balance of good bacteria in your gut

Avoid antibiotics 

Foods like yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut help promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in your gut

Include probiotics

Garlic, onions, asparagus, and bananas, contain fibre that helps feed the good bacteria in your gut

Try prebiotic foods 

Consult a healthcare provider or a registered dietitian who can help you develop a personalised plan to optimise your gut health

Digestive issues 

