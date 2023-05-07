MAY 07, 2023
How to keep your gut healthy?
Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to provide your gut with a range of nutrients it needs to function properly
Variety
Limit processed foods and sugar as these can disrupt the balance of good bacteria in your gut
Processed food
Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day to help move food through your digestive system
Hydration
Exercise regularly to promote good digestion and a healthy gut
Exercise
Get enough sleep to help regulate your digestive system and support your overall health
Enough sleep
Relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises, as stress can impact your gut health
Manage stress
Avoid antibiotics as they can disrupt the balance of good bacteria in your gut
Avoid antibiotics
Foods like yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut help promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in your gut
Include probiotics
Garlic, onions, asparagus, and bananas, contain fibre that helps feed the good bacteria in your gut
Try prebiotic foods
Consult a healthcare provider or a registered dietitian who can help you develop a personalised plan to optimise your gut health
Digestive issues
