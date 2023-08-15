Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 15, 2023
How to know if your skincare is expired
Image: Pexels
Have you ever used an expired skincare product?
Expired skincare's other name is beauty blunder
Image: Pexels
Blunder
Don't let your skincare linger past its prime
Image: Pexels
Hamper
Say goodbye to expired products and hello to fresh, effective skincare
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Fresh
Radiant
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Your skin deserves the best, so keep it radiant and healthy with new goodies
Image: Pexels
#1
Check the shelf life on packaging
The product has an unusual smell
#2
Image: Pexels
The product has changed in color
#3
Image: Pexels
#4
Image: Pexels
The texture has become lumpy or watery
Image: Pexels
#5
It can cause skin irritation when you apply it
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.