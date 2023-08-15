Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 15, 2023

How to know if your skincare is expired 

Image: Pexels

Have you ever used an expired skincare product?

Never have I ever/ I have 

Expired skincare's other name is beauty blunder

Image: Pexels

Blunder

Don't let your skincare linger past its prime

Image: Pexels

Hamper 

Say goodbye to expired products and hello to fresh, effective skincare

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Fresh 

Radiant 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Your skin deserves the best, so keep it radiant and healthy with new goodies

Image: Pexels

#1

Check the shelf life on packaging

The product has an unusual smell

#2

Image: Pexels

The product has changed in color

#3

Image: Pexels

#4

Image: Pexels

The texture has become lumpy or watery

Image: Pexels

#5

It can cause skin irritation when you apply it

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here