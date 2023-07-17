Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 17, 2023
How to lose weight during monsoon
Fruits like apples, cherries, and peaches are rich in fiber and as a result, they help in reducing or managing weight
Seasonal fruits
Image: Pexels
Instead of consuming fried foods or high-calorie snacks, include soups into your diet
Image: Pexels
Include soups
Lack of hydration can cause bloating in the stomach. Drinking water helps burn calories by boosting metabolism and burning fat
Stay hydrated during monsoon
Image: Pexels
Our metabolism tends to slow down during monsoon which makes it harder to lose weight. Including legumes, lentils and fresh vegetables in your diet can boost your metabolism
Stick to simple food
Image: Pexels
Ginger contains various antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help manage and control weight
Ginger
Image: Pexels
Snack smartly
Image: Pexels
Snacks like peanuts contain healthy fats, fiber, and protein that help burn fat
Image: Pexels
Include Indian spices
Various Indian spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and fennel seeds are loaded with many nutrients that help reduce weight
A great way to stay hydrated and work towards losing weight is to have jeera water
Jeera Water
Image: Pexels
Make sure to drink a cup of green tea to help detoxify your body at the end of the day
Green tea
Image: Pexels
Nuts & dates
Image: Pexels
Include nuts in your daily diet. They help satisfy your sugar cravings which will prevent you from consuming sugar
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.