Nanditha Gururaj

 Lifestyle

JULY 17, 2023

How to lose weight during monsoon

Fruits like apples, cherries, and peaches are rich in fiber and as a result, they help in reducing or managing weight

Seasonal fruits

Image: Pexels

Instead of consuming fried foods or high-calorie snacks, include soups into your diet

Image: Pexels

Include soups

Lack of hydration can cause bloating in the stomach. Drinking water helps burn calories by boosting metabolism and burning fat

Stay hydrated during monsoon

Image: Pexels

Our metabolism tends to slow down during monsoon which makes it harder to lose weight. Including legumes, lentils and fresh vegetables in your diet can boost your metabolism

Stick to simple food

Image: Pexels

Ginger contains various antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help manage and control weight

Ginger

Image: Pexels

Snack smartly

Image: Pexels

Snacks like peanuts contain healthy fats, fiber, and protein that help burn fat 

Image: Pexels

Include Indian spices

Various Indian spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and fennel seeds are loaded with many nutrients that help reduce weight

A great way to stay hydrated and work towards losing weight is to have jeera water

Jeera Water

Image: Pexels

Make sure to drink a cup of green tea to help detoxify your body at the end of the day

Green tea

Image: Pexels

Nuts & dates

Image: Pexels

Include nuts in your daily diet. They help satisfy your sugar cravings which will prevent you from consuming sugar

