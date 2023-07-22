Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 22, 2023
How to maintain nail hygiene during monsoon
When exposing your hands and feet to puddle water in the rainy season, it can make you more prone to bacterial infection. Therefore it is important to keep them dry during monsoons
Keep them clean and dry
After coming back home from outside, it is important to gently wash your nails with soap or body wash to get rid of toxins
Gently wash your finger & toenails
Keep your nails short, as trimmed nails are easier to manage. Make sure to apply petroleum jelly after trimming to prevent breakage
Trim your nails regularly
Choose water-resistant footwear or any footwear that dries faster. Avoid leather or canvas shoes during monsoon
Pick the right shoes for your feet
Take care of your cuticles
Avoid nail extensions and let your cuticles breathe. Treat your cuticles with essential oils as this will prevent damage and brittleness
Use an Antifungal powder
An antifungal powder is a monsoon essential. Use it on your finger and toenails once a day. This will prevent bacterial and fungal growth
Detergents can be harsh on the skin and cause infections or irritation. They can also cause your fingernails to be brittle
Avoid direct contact with detergents
While applying nail paint, apply a base coat before applying your favorite nail paint. This will help strengthen your nails
Strengthen your nails
Moisturize
It is essential to moisturize as it helps keep your nails soft. Hydration is key for healthy nails
It is recommended to get regular manicures and pedicures to keep your nails clean from the inside
Manicures and Pedicures
