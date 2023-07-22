Heading 3

JULY 22, 2023

How to maintain nail hygiene during monsoon

When exposing your hands and feet to puddle water in the rainy season, it can make you more prone to bacterial infection. Therefore it is important to keep them dry during monsoons

Keep them clean and dry

Image: Pexels

After coming back home from outside, it is important to gently wash your nails with soap or body wash to get rid of toxins

Image: Pexels

Gently wash your finger & toenails

Keep your nails short, as trimmed nails are easier to manage. Make sure to apply petroleum jelly after trimming to prevent breakage

Trim your nails regularly

Image: Pexels

Choose water-resistant footwear or any footwear that dries faster. Avoid leather or canvas shoes during monsoon

Pick the right shoes for your feet

Image: Pexels

Take care of your cuticles

Image: Pexels

Avoid nail extensions and let your cuticles breathe. Treat your cuticles with essential oils as this will prevent damage and brittleness

Image: Pexels

Use an Antifungal powder

An antifungal powder is a monsoon essential. Use it on your finger and toenails once a day. This will prevent bacterial and fungal growth

Detergents can be harsh on the skin and cause infections or irritation. They can also cause your fingernails to be brittle

Avoid direct contact with detergents

Image: Pexels

While applying nail paint, apply a base coat before applying your favorite nail paint. This will help strengthen your nails

Strengthen your nails

Image: Pexels

Moisturize

Image: Pexels

It is essential to moisturize as it helps keep your nails soft. Hydration is key for healthy nails

Image: Pexels

It is recommended to get regular manicures and pedicures to keep your nails clean from the inside

Manicures and Pedicures

