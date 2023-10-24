Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle

How to maintain positivity in house?

OCTOBER 24, 2023

Consider having an indoor garden where you can sit and soak in the fresh energy every morning

 Indoor garden

Image Source: Pexels 

Flowers are an instant mood booster that promotes positivity in the house, thereby attracting calming vibes

Place flowers

Image Source: Pexels 

Hanging your family photo on the wall gives an emotional touch to the house, thereby letting you stay calm and impeding the flow of positive energy

Family photo

Image Source: Pexels 

You can bring some indoor plants that will bring freshness to the house’s atmosphere and also invite positive energy in

Plants

Image Source: Pexels 

Lighting up some scented candles is another option that helps relieve anxiety and stress, boosts mood, and promotes positive well-being

Scented candles

Image Source: Pexels 

For bringing positive energy into the home, allow sunlight and fresh air inside the house as it builds a foundation for a healthier mind and body

Let natural light in

Image Source: Pexels 

Burn incense at your home as it keeps negativity out of the house and elevates the mood as well

Incense stick

Image Source: Pexels 

De-cluttering an area helps the space feel calmer and get rid of things you don’t need

De-clutter

Image Source: Pexels 

If you hang these by the entrance, it brings in positive energy. However, it is advised not to hang them wherever you sleep, study, or even eat

Wind chimes

Image Source: Pexels 

Hanging meaningful artwork on the walls goes a long way toward inviting positive energy into the home

Hanging artwork

Image Source: Pexels 

