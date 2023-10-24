Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
How to maintain positivity in house?
OCTOBER 24, 2023
Consider having an indoor garden where you can sit and soak in the fresh energy every morning
Indoor garden
Image Source: Pexels
Flowers are an instant mood booster that promotes positivity in the house, thereby attracting calming vibes
Place flowers
Image Source: Pexels
Hanging your family photo on the wall gives an emotional touch to the house, thereby letting you stay calm and impeding the flow of positive energy
Family photo
Image Source: Pexels
You can bring some indoor plants that will bring freshness to the house’s atmosphere and also invite positive energy in
Plants
Image Source: Pexels
Lighting up some scented candles is another option that helps relieve anxiety and stress, boosts mood, and promotes positive well-being
Scented candles
Image Source: Pexels
For bringing positive energy into the home, allow sunlight and fresh air inside the house as it builds a foundation for a healthier mind and body
Let natural light in
Image Source: Pexels
Burn incense at your home as it keeps negativity out of the house and elevates the mood as well
Incense stick
Image Source: Pexels
De-cluttering an area helps the space feel calmer and get rid of things you don’t need
De-clutter
Image Source: Pexels
If you hang these by the entrance, it brings in positive energy. However, it is advised not to hang them wherever you sleep, study, or even eat
Wind chimes
Image Source: Pexels
Hanging meaningful artwork on the walls goes a long way toward inviting positive energy into the home
Hanging artwork
Image Source: Pexels
