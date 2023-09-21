Heading 3
SEPTEMBER 21, 2023
How to make a great first impression
Make the first impression count by showing your honest and true side. It creates a sense of reliability
Image: Pexels
Be Authentic
Make eye contact
Image: Pexels
Making eye contact depicts your attentive and courteous side to others. Thus, never avoid eye contact to make a good first impression
Positivity makes you more cheerful and confident in the eyes of others.
Be positive
Image: Pexels
Don't interrupt Others
Image: Pexels
Interrupting others can sound rude and disrespectful, hence before expressing your opinion let others finish
Respect can only be earned by giving others, nevertheless, this makes you more likeable to the people who meet you for the first time
Be Courteous
Image: Pexels
Generosity shows your optimistic side and also helps to form a strong bond. Hence, don't be rude to anyone at first meeting
Be Generous
Image: Pexels
Having a cheerful personality makes people feel welcome and relaxed. Don't be shy to put a big smile on your face while meeting someone new
Image: Pexels
Act Cheerful
Using confident body language can help both you and the other person to be more relaxed and comfortable
Be Confident
Image: Pexels
Being continuously on the phone shows a lack of interest and can offend the speaker. Hence, keep the phone away while talking to someone new. Excuse yourself in case of an emergency
Avoid Phone
Image: Pexels
Mindfulness is extremely essential to making a good impression. Try not to zone out during an important conversation at a first meeting
Be Mindful
Image: Pexels
