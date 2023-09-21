Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

How to make a great first impression

Make the first impression count by showing your honest and true side. It creates a sense of reliability 

Image: Pexels

Be Authentic

Make eye contact 

Image: Pexels

Making eye contact depicts your attentive and courteous side to others. Thus, never avoid eye contact to make a good first impression

Positivity makes you more cheerful and confident in the eyes of others.

Be positive 

Image: Pexels

Don't interrupt Others

Image: Pexels

Interrupting others can sound rude and disrespectful, hence before expressing  your opinion let others finish 

Respect can only be earned by giving others, nevertheless, this makes you more likeable to the people who meet you for the first time 

Be Courteous 

Image: Pexels

Generosity shows your optimistic side and also helps to form a strong bond. Hence, don't be rude to anyone at first meeting 

Be Generous 

Image: Pexels

Having a cheerful personality makes people feel welcome and relaxed. Don't be shy to put a big smile on your face while meeting someone new 

Image: Pexels

Act Cheerful

Using confident body language can help both you and the other person to be more relaxed and comfortable 

Be Confident 

Image: Pexels

Being continuously on the phone shows a lack of interest and can offend the speaker. Hence, keep the phone away while talking to someone new. Excuse yourself in case of an emergency 

Avoid Phone

Image: Pexels

Mindfulness is extremely essential to making a good impression. Try not to zone out during an important conversation at a first meeting

Be Mindful

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here