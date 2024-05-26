Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

may 26, 2024

How To Make Her Think About You?

Bring up intriguing topics that provoke thought and reflection. Engage in deep and meaningful conversations

Deep & philosophical conversations

Image Source: Pexels

Send texts that are open to interpretation or leave her guessing

Send subtle, intriguing texts

Image Source: Pexels

While sharing your life stories or experiences, unwind details slowly over time. This creates anticipation and keeps her engaged, wanting to hear the rest of the story

Master the art of the slow reveal

Image Source: Pexels

Don’t always be easily available. Sometimes being slightly out of reach can create a sense of mystery

Be occasionally unavailable

Image Source: Pexels

Occasionally share interesting articles, books, or videos with her that align with her interests but also challenge her perspective

Image Source: Pexels

Share thought-provoking content

Maintain eye contact just a bit longer than usual, use subtle touches, and express yourself with confident but enigmatic body language

Use body language to create intrigue 

Image Source: Pexels

When telling stories or sharing experiences, end on a cliffhanger or an unfinished note

Leave her with a cliffhanger

Image Source: Pexels

Mention you have exciting plans in the works but don’t elaborate. This makes her curious about what you’re up to and eager to learn more

Drop hints about your plans

Image Source: Pexels

Use Humor

Image Source: Pexels

Try to make her laugh with your sense of humor 

Flirting with her will make her think about you when you are unavailable. Also, it will bring you closer and develop a good bond 

Flirting

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here