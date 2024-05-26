Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
may 26, 2024
How To Make Her Think About You?
Bring up intriguing topics that provoke thought and reflection. Engage in deep and meaningful conversations
Deep & philosophical conversations
Image Source: Pexels
Send texts that are open to interpretation or leave her guessing
Send subtle, intriguing texts
Image Source: Pexels
While sharing your life stories or experiences, unwind details slowly over time. This creates anticipation and keeps her engaged, wanting to hear the rest of the story
Master the art of the slow reveal
Image Source: Pexels
Don’t always be easily available. Sometimes being slightly out of reach can create a sense of mystery
Be occasionally unavailable
Image Source: Pexels
Occasionally share interesting articles, books, or videos with her that align with her interests but also challenge her perspective
Image Source: Pexels
Share thought-provoking content
Maintain eye contact just a bit longer than usual, use subtle touches, and express yourself with confident but enigmatic body language
Use body language to create intrigue
Image Source: Pexels
When telling stories or sharing experiences, end on a cliffhanger or an unfinished note
Leave her with a cliffhanger
Image Source: Pexels
Mention you have exciting plans in the works but don’t elaborate. This makes her curious about what you’re up to and eager to learn more
Drop hints about your plans
Image Source: Pexels
Use Humor
Image Source: Pexels
Try to make her laugh with your sense of humor
Flirting with her will make her think about you when you are unavailable. Also, it will bring you closer and develop a good bond
Flirting
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.