How to make Korean Chicken Bulgogi 

Gather chicken breast, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, sesame oil, ginger, onion, green onions, and sesame seeds

Image credits: Freepik

Prepare Ingredients

Cut chicken into thin slices for quicker cooking and better absorption of flavors

Image credits: Freepik

Slice Chicken

Combine soy sauce, sugar, minced garlic, sesame oil, grated ginger, and chopped onions in a bowl

Mix Marinade

Image credits: Freepik

Place chicken slices in the marinade, ensuring they're coated. Let sit for at least 30 minutes, or ideally overnight for a richer flavor

Marinate Chicken

Image credits: Freepik

Heat a skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat to cook the chicken

Heat Pan

Image credits: Freepik

Place marinated chicken in the heated pan. Cook for 5-7 minutes until chicken is fully cooked, stirring occasionally

Cook Chicken

Image credits: Freepik

Toss in sliced green onions during the last few minutes of cooking for freshness and flavor

Add Green Onions

Image credits: Freepik

Sprinkle sesame seeds over the cooked chicken for a nutty aroma and added crunch

Garnish

Image credits: Freepik

Transfer the bulgogi chicken to a serving plate or bowl, ready to be enjoyed

Serve

Image credits: Pexels

Serve the Korean chicken bulgogi with steamed rice or wrapped in lettuce leaves for a delicious and satisfying meal

Enjoy

Image credits: Pixabay

