How to make Korean Chicken Bulgogi
Gather chicken breast, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, sesame oil, ginger, onion, green onions, and sesame seeds
Prepare Ingredients
Cut chicken into thin slices for quicker cooking and better absorption of flavors
Slice Chicken
Combine soy sauce, sugar, minced garlic, sesame oil, grated ginger, and chopped onions in a bowl
Mix Marinade
Place chicken slices in the marinade, ensuring they're coated. Let sit for at least 30 minutes, or ideally overnight for a richer flavor
Marinate Chicken
Heat a skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat to cook the chicken
Heat Pan
Place marinated chicken in the heated pan. Cook for 5-7 minutes until chicken is fully cooked, stirring occasionally
Cook Chicken
Toss in sliced green onions during the last few minutes of cooking for freshness and flavor
Add Green Onions
Sprinkle sesame seeds over the cooked chicken for a nutty aroma and added crunch
Garnish
Transfer the bulgogi chicken to a serving plate or bowl, ready to be enjoyed
Serve
Serve the Korean chicken bulgogi with steamed rice or wrapped in lettuce leaves for a delicious and satisfying meal
Enjoy
