How to make Korean food Kimbap

Gather nori sheets, seasoned rice, and various fillings like cucumber, carrot, pickled radish, and protein options such as crab sticks or bulgogi.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Prepare Ingredients

Mix short-grain rice with sesame oil and salt, allowing it to cool

Image credits: Freepik

Season Rice

Cut vegetables and protein into thin strips for easy rolling

Slice Fillings

Image credits: Freepik

Place a sheet of dried seaweed on a bamboo sushi mat or flat surface

Layout Nori

Image credits: Freepik

Evenly spread a layer of seasoned rice over the nori, leaving a small gap at the top

Spread Rice

Image credits: Freepik

Arrange fillings horizontally on the rice, avoiding overfilling to ensure easy rolling

Add Fillings

Image credits: Freepik

Using the bamboo mat, tightly roll the nori and fillings into a cylinder, sealing the edge with a bit of water

Roll Kimbap

Image credits: Freepik

Carefully cut the rolled kimbap into bite-sized pieces using a sharp knife

Slice Rolls

Image credits: Freepik

Combine soy sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar, and sugar for a savory dipping sauce

Serve with Dipping Sauce

Image credits: Freepik

Kimbap is best enjoyed fresh, either as a snack or a meal, perfect for picnics, lunchboxes, or gatherings

Enjoy Fresh

Image credits: Freepik

