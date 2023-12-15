Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

travel

December 15, 2023

How to make the most of a delayed flight

While you wait for your flight, you can treat yourself to a great meal or snack

 Have a meal

You can explore the airport as large international airports often offer interesting experiences

Explore airport

Find a comfortable spot to curl up and take a short nap 

 Take a nap

Contact your concierge and they can assist with things like transportation arrangements, event ticketing, and more

 Call your concierge

You can enjoy free snacks, and beverages, and even charge your devices without any hustle

Check into an airport lounge

Reach out to the respective airline and you may get the proper assistance you need

Get support

If your flight is delayed, that's the perfect time to check out all those shows you've been putting off 

Binge watch shows

Depending on how long your wait is, it might be a good idea to get out of the airport for a while

Get out of the airport

If you're a book lover, open your favorite book and spend time exploring it 

 Read A Book

You can also spend some time doing face cam with your family and friends

Video Chats 

