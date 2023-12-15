Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
travel
December 15, 2023
How to make the most of a delayed flight
While you wait for your flight, you can treat yourself to a great meal or snack
Have a meal
You can explore the airport as large international airports often offer interesting experiences
Explore airport
Find a comfortable spot to curl up and take a short nap
Take a nap
Contact your concierge and they can assist with things like transportation arrangements, event ticketing, and more
Call your concierge
You can enjoy free snacks, and beverages, and even charge your devices without any hustle
Check into an airport lounge
Reach out to the respective airline and you may get the proper assistance you need
Get support
If your flight is delayed, that's the perfect time to check out all those shows you've been putting off
Binge watch shows
Depending on how long your wait is, it might be a good idea to get out of the airport for a while
Get out of the airport
If you're a book lover, open your favorite book and spend time exploring it
Read A Book
You can also spend some time doing face cam with your family and friends
Video Chats
