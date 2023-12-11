Heading 3
DECEMBER 11, 2023
How to make your boyfriend jealous?
Dress up sexy and go out for a date night with your friends
Ignoring him might draw his attention. Avoid texting or calling him much. Portray that you are enjoying even in his absence
Be mysterious and bluff to him of getting involved with your male friends or colleagues
Talk to your male friends while blushing and keep your man guessing what you were talking about
Throw a flirtatious line on your guy friend in front of your boyfriend
Notice well-dressed men and compliment them in front of him
Tell him that you are receiving attention from others while blushing
Ignore him when he tries to flirt with you. Instead, pay extra attention to your friend's silly jokes
Stop giving in to his demands. Say you are tired or just not interested in making out
Send him a charming picture of yours with a male friend and do not say anything
