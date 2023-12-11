Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 11, 2023

How to make your boyfriend jealous?

Dress up sexy and go out for a date night with your friends

#1

Image: Pexels

Ignoring him might draw his attention. Avoid texting or calling him much. Portray that you are enjoying even in his absence

#2

Image: Pexels

Be mysterious and bluff to him of getting involved with your male friends or colleagues 

#3

Image: Pexels

Talk to your male friends while blushing and keep your man guessing what you were talking about

#4

Image: Pexels

Throw a flirtatious line on your guy friend in front of your boyfriend 

#5

Image: Pexels

Notice well-dressed men and compliment them in front of him 

#6

Image: Pexels

Tell him that you are receiving attention from others while blushing 

#7

Image: Pexels

Ignore him when he tries to flirt with you. Instead, pay extra attention to your friend's silly jokes

#8

Image: Pexels

Stop giving in to his demands. Say you are tired or just not interested in making out 

#9

Image: Pexels

Send him a charming picture of yours with a male friend and do not say anything 

#10

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here