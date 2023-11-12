Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 12, 2023

How to make your home more lively?

Make sure your house has enough sunlight for natural environment 

Way for Sunlight

Image Source: Pexels 

Bring some beautiful Indoor plants to enhance the overall ambience 

Indoor Plants

Image Source: Pexels 

Make an effort to declutter and ensure extra storage and tidy house

Declutter

Image Source: Pexels 

Hang some art pieces on the wall to get a big boost of pleasure

Decorative pieces

Image Source: Pexels 

You can light some flavorful candles to keep the air inside the house refreshing and pleasing

Use of Candles

Image Source: Pexels 

Surround yourself with a couple of family photos to make your home more lively

Family Photo

Image Source: Pexels 

Make sure to have such colors in your house that relieves stress and provide calmness

Calm Color Palette 

Image Source: Pexels 

Install Curtains

Image Source: Pexels 

This not only makes your windows bigger but also adds liveliness to your house

It helps to maintain a proper decor thereby providing a cozy and comfortable environment 

Rugs

Image Source: Pexels 

You can place religious statues in your home to boost the level of positivity 

Religious Statues

Image Source: Pexels 

