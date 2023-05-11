MAY 11, 2023
How to manage baby hair?
Replace rough and conventional brushes with wooden brushes that have wooden bristles to manage frizz regardless of the weather
Wooden brush
Apply spray onto a toothbrush and use it to softly brush your baby's small hairs
Hairspray
To flatten the baby's hair in a particular direction, use your fingers to hold the hair against your forehead, and avoid using excessive heat
Styling appliances
Use water
Evenly spray water on your baby's hairline and use a natural fibre brush or wooden toothbrush to comb the hair in the natural direction along the hairline
Choose a hair product that has a nourishing formula that not only hydrates your hair but also helps in reducing frizz
Styling cream
To maintain the texture of your hair, a helpful technique is to begin using silk pillowcases or tying a silk scarf around your hair
Protect strands
If you tie your hair in a neat ponytail or bun, baby hairs will be more noticeable if they are not properly managed
Loose hairstyle
While braiding or plaiting your hair, it's best not to include baby hairs. Instead, pat them down and comb them into a separate style
Braiding
Ensure that these baby hairs are not initial indications of hair loss or any harm to the hair
Precaution
If you notice too much growth of baby hair and they cause irritation, it is time to consult your doctor
Consultation
