Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

lifestyle

MAY 11, 2023

How to manage baby hair?

Image- Pexels

​​Replace rough and conventional brushes with wooden brushes that have wooden bristles to manage frizz regardless of the weather

Wooden brush

Apply spray onto a toothbrush and use it to softly brush your baby's small hairs

Image- Pexels

Hairspray

To flatten the baby's hair in a particular direction, use your fingers to hold the hair against your forehead, and avoid using excessive heat

Image- Pexels

Styling appliances

Image- Pexels

Use water

Evenly spray water on your baby's hairline and use a natural fibre brush or wooden toothbrush to comb the hair in the natural direction along the hairline

Choose a hair product that has a nourishing formula that not only hydrates your hair but also helps in reducing frizz

Image- Pexels

Styling cream

To maintain the texture of your hair, a helpful technique is to begin using silk pillowcases or tying a silk scarf around your hair

Image- Pexels

Protect strands

If you tie your hair in a neat ponytail or bun, baby hairs will be more noticeable if they are not properly managed

Image- Pexels

Loose hairstyle

While braiding or plaiting your hair, it's best not to include baby hairs. Instead, pat them down and comb them into a separate style

Image- Pexels

Braiding

Ensure that these baby hairs are not initial indications of hair loss or any harm to the hair

Image- Pexels

Precaution

If you notice too much growth of baby hair and they cause irritation, it is time to consult your doctor

Image- Pexels

Consultation

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here