Washing your hair regularly can help prevent excess oil buildup
Wash your hair regularly
A clarifying shampoo can help remove buildup from your scalp and hair, leaving it feeling cleaner
Use a clarifying shampoo
Over-washing can strip your scalp of natural oils, which can lead to more oil production
Don't over-wash your hair
Use a shampoo that's designed for oily hair, and avoid using products that are too heavy or contain harsh chemicals
Use a gentle shampoo
Make sure to rinse your hair thoroughly to remove all traces of shampoo and conditioner
Rinse thoroughly
Touching your hair can transfer oils from your hands to your hair, making it greasier
Avoid touching your hair
Dry shampoo can help absorb excess oil and give your hair a fresher appearance
Use dry shampoo
Apply conditioner only to the ends of your hair and avoid the scalp, as it can contribute to oil buildup
Don't condition your scalp
A hair mask can help nourish and moisturize your hair, preventing excess oil production
Use a hair mask
A boar bristle brush can help distribute your scalp's natural oils throughout your hair, keeping it moisturized and preventing excessive oil buildup
Use a boar bristle brush
