How to manage greasy hair?

Pakhi Jain

MAY 10, 2023

Lifestyle

Washing your hair regularly can help prevent excess oil buildup

Wash your hair regularly

Image : Pexels

A clarifying shampoo can help remove buildup from your scalp and hair, leaving it feeling cleaner

Use a clarifying shampoo

Image : Pexels

Over-washing can strip your scalp of natural oils, which can lead to more oil production

Don't over-wash your hair

Image : Pexels

Use a shampoo that's designed for oily hair, and avoid using products that are too heavy or contain harsh chemicals

Use a gentle shampoo

Image : Pexels

Make sure to rinse your hair thoroughly to remove all traces of shampoo and conditioner

Rinse thoroughly

Image : Pexels

Touching your hair can transfer oils from your hands to your hair, making it greasier

Avoid touching your hair

Image : Pexels

Dry shampoo can help absorb excess oil and give your hair a fresher appearance

Use dry shampoo

Image : Pexels

Apply conditioner only to the ends of your hair and avoid the scalp, as it can contribute to oil buildup

Don't condition your scalp

Image : Pexels

A hair mask can help nourish and moisturize your hair, preventing excess oil production

Use a hair mask

Image : Pexels

A boar bristle brush can help distribute your scalp's natural oils throughout your hair, keeping it moisturized and preventing excessive oil buildup

Use a boar bristle brush

Image : Pexels

