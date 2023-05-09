Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

MAY 09, 2023

How to manage oily skin?

Image- Pexels

Use a gentle cleanser to remove excess oil and dirt

Wash your face

Image- Pexels

Use oil-free and non-comedogenic skincare products to avoid clogging pores

Oil-free products

Image- Pexels

Exfoliate once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells that can contribute to oil buildup

Exfoliate

Image- Pexels

Use a toner containing salicylic acid or alpha-hydroxy acids to help control oil production 

Toner

Image- Pexels

Apply a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer to keep skin hydrated without adding extra oil 

Moisturize

Image- Pexels

Use blotting papers or a mattifying powder throughout the day to absorb excess oil 

Powder

Image- Pexels

Avoid touching your face with your hands to prevent transferring oil and bacteria

Avoid

Image- Pexels

Use a clay mask once a week to draw out impurities and excess oil

Mask

Image- Pexels

Limit your intake of greasy and fried foods, as they can contribute to oily skin 

Oily food

Image- Pexels

Keep stress levels under control, as stress can trigger oil production in the skin 

Don’t stress out

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here