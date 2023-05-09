MAY 09, 2023
How to manage oily skin?
Use a gentle cleanser to remove excess oil and dirt
Wash your face
Use oil-free and non-comedogenic skincare products to avoid clogging pores
Oil-free products
Exfoliate once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells that can contribute to oil buildup
Exfoliate
Use a toner containing salicylic acid or alpha-hydroxy acids to help control oil production
Toner
Apply a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer to keep skin hydrated without adding extra oil
Moisturize
Use blotting papers or a mattifying powder throughout the day to absorb excess oil
Powder
Avoid touching your face with your hands to prevent transferring oil and bacteria
Avoid
Use a clay mask once a week to draw out impurities and excess oil
Mask
Limit your intake of greasy and fried foods, as they can contribute to oily skin
Oily food
Keep stress levels under control, as stress can trigger oil production in the skin
Don’t stress out
