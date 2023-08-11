Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 11, 2023

How to organize dream tropical wedding 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Weddings are fun, but a tropical one is a cherry on top

Dreamy wedding 

Here's a compiled list and an ultimate guide to organizing your dream tropical wedding 

Image: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Guide 

Keep the mandap by the bay for an amazing backdrop 

Image: Wedding design Instagram

#1

Have special photoshoot booths for your guests to make beautiful memories

Image: Pexels

#2

#3

Image: Pexels

Throw a sundowner party

Image: Wedding design Instagram

#4

Get customized invites and menus made to add some fun

Go for bright colours cause why not 

#5

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Don't forget the yummy tropical drinks

#6

Image: Pexels

#7

Image: Pexels 

Add fireworks on your D-day

Image: Pexels 

Lastly, make sure to click lot's of pictures

#8

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here