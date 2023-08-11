Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 11, 2023
How to organize dream tropical wedding
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Weddings are fun, but a tropical one is a cherry on top
Dreamy wedding
Here's a compiled list and an ultimate guide to organizing your dream tropical wedding
Image: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram
Guide
Keep the mandap by the bay for an amazing backdrop
Image: Wedding design Instagram
#1
Have special photoshoot booths for your guests to make beautiful memories
Image: Pexels
#2
#3
Image: Pexels
Throw a sundowner party
Image: Wedding design Instagram
#4
Get customized invites and menus made to add some fun
Go for bright colours cause why not
#5
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Don't forget the yummy tropical drinks
#6
Image: Pexels
#7
Image: Pexels
Add fireworks on your D-day
Image: Pexels
Lastly, make sure to click lot's of pictures
#8
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.