AUGUST 05, 2023
How to overcome social anxiety?
Don't wait until the next day you are in crisis. Make an appointment with the doctor and ask for help
Ask for help
Although it can be difficult to be social when you have social anxiety disorder, it is one of the most important to get out there and be social
Get yourself out
Exercise on regular basis, meditation, healthy foods, balanced diet will help to overcome SAD
Improve lifestyle
It is important to write a journal everyday to keep yourself busy and also keep a track on your improvement
Keep a journal
Set goals
It is important to put down your goals on paper. This makes them real and measurable.
Stop trying to be perfect
Continuous efforts of looking perfect holds us back. It doesn't have to be perfect all the time. Cherish the way you are
Self help books are one of the best ways to overcome social anxiety disorder and on educating yourself
Read a book
Pay attention to the present and focus on your positive thoughts
Start paying attention
Laugh
Try to bring more laughter into your life. If you aren't having fun in life, what is the point?
Social skills will improve by regular practice. How to make introductions, make better eye contact, remember names, and give compliments will help you to overcome social anxiety
Practise social skills
