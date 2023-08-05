Heading 3

AUGUST 05, 2023

How to overcome social anxiety?

Image: Pexels

Don't wait until the next day you are in crisis. Make an appointment with the doctor and ask for help

Ask for help

Although it can be difficult to be social when you have social anxiety disorder, it is one of the most important to get out there and be social

Image: Pexels

Get yourself out

Exercise on regular basis, meditation, healthy foods, balanced diet will help to overcome SAD

Image: Pexels

Improve lifestyle

It is important to write a journal everyday to keep yourself busy and also keep a track on your improvement

Image: Pexels

Keep a journal

Set goals

Image: Pexels

It is important to put down your goals on paper. This makes them real and measurable.

Image: Pexels

Stop trying to be perfect

Continuous efforts of looking perfect holds us back. It doesn't have to be perfect all the time. Cherish the way you are

Self help books are one of the best ways to overcome social anxiety disorder and on educating yourself

Read a book

Image: Pexels

Pay attention to the present and focus on your positive thoughts

Start paying attention

Image: Pexels

Laugh

Image: Pexels

Try to bring more laughter into your life. If you aren't having fun in life, what is the point?

Image: Pexels

Social skills will improve by regular practice. How to make introductions, make better eye contact, remember names, and give compliments will help you to overcome social anxiety

Practise social skills

