Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 29, 2023

How to plan a trip with friends? 

First, choose your friends with whom you can plan a trip. They must be interested in it

Money always creates a mess. Make sure to be upfront about your finances. It's you who will decide how much can you spend on certain thing

Select one destination. Although, it is a tough part but after a serious discussion you can choose one

You can also choose one person as the leader of the group so that it can be organized well

Create a checklist of all the items you need to take care of before you embark on your journey

Use mobile apps to split your expenses. It should be transparent 

Make sure to update your Passports and Visas if you all are going on a foreign trip

Start planning early. Book your flights and accommodation in advance so that you don't face any trouble 

Chalk out all the necessary activities you wanted to do on the trip. In short, Plan your day-wise activities 

Be ready for many adjustments. Keep calm and enjoy with your group 

