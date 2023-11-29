Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
NOVEMBER 29, 2023
How to plan a trip with friends?
First, choose your friends with whom you can plan a trip. They must be interested in it
#1
Money always creates a mess. Make sure to be upfront about your finances. It's you who will decide how much can you spend on certain thing
#2
Select one destination. Although, it is a tough part but after a serious discussion you can choose one
#3
You can also choose one person as the leader of the group so that it can be organized well
#4
Create a checklist of all the items you need to take care of before you embark on your journey
#5
Use mobile apps to split your expenses. It should be transparent
#6
Make sure to update your Passports and Visas if you all are going on a foreign trip
#7
Start planning early. Book your flights and accommodation in advance so that you don't face any trouble
#8
Chalk out all the necessary activities you wanted to do on the trip. In short, Plan your day-wise activities
#9
Be ready for many adjustments. Keep calm and enjoy with your group
#10
