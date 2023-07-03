Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUly 03, 2023
How to prevent split ends at home
Trim your hair regularly at home, preferably every six weeks to prevent split ends
Hair trim
Image: Pexels
It’s important to take supplements like biotin and folic acid that help strengthen the hair
Image: Pexels
Take supplements
Aloe vera is a natural moisturizer that improves hair health and also results in soft shiny and bouncy tresses
Aloe vera
Image: Pexels
A good oil massage is one sure way to tackle split ends. Apply oil at night and wash it off in the morning
Oil massage
Image: Pexels
Honey and water
Image: Pexels
Honey is a good conditioner for your hair. Start by mixing 2 tbsp of honey with warm water and apply it to your hair after conditioning it. Rinse it off after a few minutes
Image: Pexels
Drink water
Hydration is really important for hair health. It helps reduce hair dryness and split ends
Yogurt is an excellent natural moisturizer for your hair. Use unflavoured yogurt on your hair to get rid of split ends and dryness
Yogurt
Image: Pexels
Mix two medium papaya slices with some yogurt and apply it to your hair. Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it for half an hour. Rinse it thoroughly later
Papaya mask
Image: Pexels
Egg treatment
Image: Pexels
Mix an egg yolk with 3 tbsp of olive oil and massage your scalp with the mixture. Using this can prevent split ends in the long run
Image: Pexels
Instead of using chemicals on your hair, try natural remedies from home. Natural products are better for your hair health in the long run
Go natural
