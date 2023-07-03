Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JUly 03, 2023

How to prevent split ends at home

Trim your hair regularly at home, preferably every six weeks to prevent split ends

Hair trim

Image: Pexels

It’s important to take supplements like biotin and folic acid that help strengthen the hair

Image: Pexels

Take supplements

Aloe vera is a natural moisturizer that improves hair health and also results in soft shiny and bouncy tresses

Aloe vera

Image: Pexels

A good oil massage is one sure way to tackle split ends. Apply oil at night and wash it off in the morning

Oil massage

Image: Pexels

Honey and water

Image: Pexels

Honey is a good conditioner for your hair. Start by mixing 2 tbsp of honey with warm water and apply it to your hair after conditioning it. Rinse it off after a few minutes

Image: Pexels

Drink water

Hydration is really important for hair health. It helps reduce hair dryness and split ends

Yogurt is an excellent natural moisturizer for your hair. Use unflavoured yogurt on your hair to get rid of split ends and dryness

Yogurt

Image: Pexels

Mix two medium papaya slices with some yogurt and apply it to your hair. Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it for half an hour. Rinse it thoroughly later

Papaya mask

Image: Pexels

Egg treatment

Image: Pexels

Mix an egg yolk with 3 tbsp of olive oil and massage your scalp with the mixture. Using this can prevent split ends in the long run

Image: Pexels

Instead of using chemicals on your hair, try natural remedies from home. Natural products are better for your hair health in the long run

Go natural

