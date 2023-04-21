APRIL 21, 2023
How To Protect A Healthy Skin Barrier
Image- Pexels
The skin barrier is the outermost layer of your skin that serves as a protective shield
Skin barrier
Image- Pexels
The entire purpose of your skin barrier is to shield you from environmental stressors, irritation, and inflammation while holding onto moisture
Purpose of skin barrier
However, a damaged barrier can leave you more prone to developing skin allergies and eczema
Image- Pexels
Damaged barrier
The skin is made up of layers, each of which performs important functions in protecting it. The outermost part of the epidermis is the stratum corneum, which forms the skin barrier
Image- Pexels
What is a skin barrier?
Image- Pexels
Important functions
The skin barrier has several important functions, including protection from UV radiation, pollutants and bacteria. It also helps to prevent water loss from the skin and maintain optimal hydration levels, which is essential for maintaining healthy skin
Here are 5 steps to protect and restore your skin barrier
Image- Pexels
How to protect skin barrier?
If you have an extravagant skin care routine with various products and steps, you may be harming your skin barrier. Consult a dermatologist to understand what products are most effective for your skin type
Image- Pexels
Simplify your skincare routine
Plant oils have antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Some of the most effective plant oils are jojoba, coconut, almond, argan and rosehip oil
Image- Pexels
Use a plant oil
Ceramides are waxy lipids found in the stratum corneum in high concentrations, which are crucial for the functioning of the skin barrier
Image- Pexels
Use ceramides
An occlusive moisturiser aids the skin barrier by reducing the amount of water loss from your skin. Products that contain hyaluronic acid, glycerin and honey are highly effective
Image- Pexels
Add a moisturiser to your skincare routine
A good, healthy diet with whole foods and healthy fats can keep your skin looking younger and firmer. Diets rich in fish oil and antioxidants are great for your skin barrier. Also, drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated
Image- Pexels
Eat healthy
