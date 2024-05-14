Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
may 14, 2024
How to protect plants in summer?
Learn how to protect your beloved plants from scorching temperatures and keep your home garden thriving all season long
Safeguard
Image: freepik
Early morning or late evening slots are best to minimize evaporation
Watering Schedule
Image: freepik
A layer of organic mulch retains moisture and keeps the roots cool
Mulching
Image: freepik
Opt for weather-adaptable plants to reduce the need for frequent watering
Choose Drought-Tolerant Plants
Image: freepik
Use shade cloth, umbrellas, or plant taller plants to provide shade for delicate plants
Shade Protection
Image: freepik
Water the base of the plants directly to minimize water loss
Image: freepik
Watering Technique
Group plants with similar water needs together to avoid overwatering or underwatering
Grouping Plants
Image: freepik
Regularly prune dead or damaged foliage for long-term conservation
Pruning and Deadheading
Image: freepik
Check soil moisture regularly and adjust your watering schedule accordingly
Monitor Soil Moisture
Image: freepik
Protection from Extreme Heat
Image: freepik
Use shade structures, plant covers, or move potted plants to cooler areas during heatwaves
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.