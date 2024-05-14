Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

may 14, 2024

How to protect plants in summer?

Learn how to protect your beloved plants from scorching temperatures and keep your home garden thriving all season long

Safeguard 

Image: freepik

Early morning or late evening slots are best to minimize evaporation

Watering Schedule

Image: freepik

A layer of organic mulch retains moisture and keeps the roots cool

Mulching

Image: freepik

Opt for weather-adaptable plants to reduce the need for frequent watering

Choose Drought-Tolerant Plants

Image: freepik

Use shade cloth, umbrellas, or plant taller plants to provide shade for delicate plants

Shade Protection

Image: freepik

Water the base of the plants directly to minimize water loss

Image: freepik

Watering Technique

Group plants with similar water needs together to avoid overwatering or underwatering

Grouping Plants

Image: freepik

Regularly prune dead or damaged foliage for long-term conservation

Pruning and Deadheading

Image: freepik 

Check soil moisture regularly and adjust your watering schedule accordingly

Monitor Soil Moisture

Image: freepik

Protection from Extreme Heat

Image: freepik

Use shade structures, plant covers, or move potted plants to cooler areas during heatwaves

