OCTOBER 23, 2023

How to raise a friendly dog?

If you have a new puppy, introduce it to children in a positive way

Socialize

Image Source: pexels

Don’t force your pet dog to interact with someone or something they’re uncomfortable with

Supervision

Image Source: pexels

If you want your dog to be friendly, be sure to be friendly yourself as they learn from what they watch

Role Model

Image Source: pexels

Dog play sessions are always beneficial to ensure a friendly, well-rounded pet as they enter into the social hierarchy

Play Session

Image Source: pexels

To prevent accidents and misunderstandings, dogs should be trained for basic commands like sit and stay

Teach Basic Commands

Image Source: pexels

Wait for your dog to become comfortable with the person and his behavior. You should not force or rush in this process

Be Patient

Image Source: pexels

This means that you should reward and encourage your dog when it displays friendly behavior

Positive Reinforcement

Image Source: pexels

It’s important to be consistent with your training and socialization efforts as it facilitates positive reinforcement

Be Consistent

Image Source: pexels

Whether you just brought home a puppy or adopted an adult dog, your rules should fit the dog

Age-Appropriate Rules

Image Source: pexels

Don't praise your dog when they do something inappropriate. This way, you might inculcate unfriendly behavior in them

Discourage Negative Behavior

Image Source: pexels

