If you have a new puppy, introduce it to children in a positive way
Socialize
Don’t force your pet dog to interact with someone or something they’re uncomfortable with
Supervision
If you want your dog to be friendly, be sure to be friendly yourself as they learn from what they watch
Role Model
Dog play sessions are always beneficial to ensure a friendly, well-rounded pet as they enter into the social hierarchy
Play Session
To prevent accidents and misunderstandings, dogs should be trained for basic commands like sit and stay
Teach Basic Commands
Wait for your dog to become comfortable with the person and his behavior. You should not force or rush in this process
Be Patient
This means that you should reward and encourage your dog when it displays friendly behavior
Positive Reinforcement
It’s important to be consistent with your training and socialization efforts as it facilitates positive reinforcement
Be Consistent
Whether you just brought home a puppy or adopted an adult dog, your rules should fit the dog
Age-Appropriate Rules
Don't praise your dog when they do something inappropriate. This way, you might inculcate unfriendly behavior in them
Discourage Negative Behavior
