Jiya Surana
NOVEMBER 07, 2023
How to recognize a toxic person
You leave feeling emotionally exhausted after an encounter with them
Toxic people may try to control or manipulate you
They fail to take responsibility for their actions and often play the victim
You feel isolated or cut off from friends and family because of them
You or others are blamed for the negative feelings and circumstances in their life
They struggle with empathy and are unable to understand or validate your feelings
Your gut feeling constantly tells you something is off in your interactions with them
Toxic people often focus on the negative and bring down those around them
Toxic people often prioritize their needs above others
They may try to make you doubt your own feelings and perceptions
