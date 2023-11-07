Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 07, 2023

How to recognize a toxic person

You leave feeling emotionally exhausted after an encounter with them

#1

Image:Pexels 

Toxic people may try to control or manipulate you

#2

Image:Pexels 

They fail to take responsibility for their actions and often play the victim

#3

Image:Pexels 

You feel isolated or cut off from friends and family because of them

#4

Image:Pexels 

You or others are blamed for the negative feelings and circumstances in their life

#5

Image:Pexels 

They struggle with empathy and are unable to understand or validate your feelings

#6

Image:Pexels 

Your gut feeling constantly tells you something is off in your interactions with them

#7

Image:Pexels 

Toxic people often focus on the negative and bring down those around them

#8

Image:Pexels 

Toxic people often prioritize their needs above others

#9

Image:Pexels 

They may try to make you doubt your own feelings and perceptions

#10

Image:Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here