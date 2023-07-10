Heading 3
How to remove different types of stains
Spilling something on your favorite dress or getting a yellow stain on your white shirt both hits equally hard
Stubborn stains
Image: Pexels
We got your back with these amazing tips that will help you revive your dearest clothes from stubborn stains
Image: Pexels
Clothes Hacks
To get rid of coffee stain use vinegar and baking soda
Coffee
Image: Pexels
Use shaving cream to remove makeup stain
Makeup
Image: Pexels
Deodorant
Image: Pexels
Dish soap + hydrogen peroxide can help remove deodorant patch from clothes
Image: Pexels
Ink
You can remove ink stains by using milk and vinegar
Want to get rid of sweat stains? Use lemon
Sweat
Image: Pexels
Use white chalk to remove oil mark
Image: Pexels
Oil
Red wine
Image: Pexels
To remove red wine stain you need white wine
Image: Pexels
Use Vinegar + Baking soda to remove algae or grass stains during monsoon season
Grass
