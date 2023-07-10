Heading 3

Lifestyle

JUly 10, 2023

How to remove different types of stains 

Spilling something on your favorite dress or getting a yellow stain on your white shirt both hits equally hard 

Stubborn stains 

Image: Pexels

We got your back with these amazing tips that will help you revive your dearest clothes from stubborn stains

Image: Pexels


Clothes Hacks

To get rid of coffee stain use vinegar and baking soda

Coffee

Image: Pexels

Use shaving cream to remove makeup stain

Makeup

Image: Pexels

Deodorant

Image: Pexels

Dish soap + hydrogen peroxide can help remove deodorant patch from clothes

Image: Pexels

Ink

You can remove ink stains by using milk and vinegar

Want to get rid of sweat stains? Use lemon

Sweat

Image: Pexels

Use white chalk to remove oil mark

Image: Pexels

Oil

Red wine

Image: Pexels

To remove red wine stain you need white wine

Image: Pexels

Use Vinegar + Baking soda to remove algae or grass stains during monsoon season

Grass 

