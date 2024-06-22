Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 22, 2024

How to reply when someone taunts you

Oh, were you trying to be funny? You might want to work on your delivery

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Sorry, didn't realize you were an expert on my life

#2

Image Source: Pexels

I am impressed by your ability to speak so much yet say so little

#3

Image Source: Pexels

You are entitled to your incorrect opinion

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Your intelligence is about as mysterious as a clear sky

#5

Image Source: Pexels

I'd give you a nasty look, but it looks like you've already got one

Image Source: Pexels

#6

I'd insult you back but I don't want you to feel like you are contributing to the conversation 

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Please say the same in front of the mirror. It’ll absolutely match

#8

Image Source: Pexels

Please don’t waste your time. No one here cares about your opinion

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Is this a taunt or your everyday humor?

#10

Image Source: Pexels

