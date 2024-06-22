Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 22, 2024
How to reply when someone taunts you
Oh, were you trying to be funny? You might want to work on your delivery
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Sorry, didn't realize you were an expert on my life
#2
Image Source: Pexels
I am impressed by your ability to speak so much yet say so little
#3
Image Source: Pexels
You are entitled to your incorrect opinion
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Your intelligence is about as mysterious as a clear sky
#5
Image Source: Pexels
I'd give you a nasty look, but it looks like you've already got one
Image Source: Pexels
#6
I'd insult you back but I don't want you to feel like you are contributing to the conversation
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Please say the same in front of the mirror. It’ll absolutely match
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Please don’t waste your time. No one here cares about your opinion
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Is this a taunt or your everyday humor?
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.