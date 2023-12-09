Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

travel

December 09, 2023

How to Save Money For the Upcoming Trip?

First, you need to chalk out where you want to travel next! Your destination decides your expenses

Plan your destination 

Image Source: Pexels

Write down your expenses and set up a particular budget for your trip

Set your budget

Image Source: Pexels 

Now, you must cut down your unnecessary expenses and save as much as you can

 Cut down Expenses

Image Source: Pexels 

Save on fuel and use public transports for traveling in your city

Use Public Transport

Image Source: Pexels 

You can cut off your subscription plans and Save the money for the trip. Even you can avoid going for a movie with friends and family 

Spend less on Entertainment 

Image Source: Pexels 

If you can cook yourself and eat a healthy meal then avoid going out for food or ordering Pizza, and Burger at home

Save on Food

Image Source: Pexels 

Instead of shopping expensive items, wait for sales and Use bank offers to save your money

 Use Offers/Sales 

Image Source: Pexels 

Any bad habit that costs you, it's time to quit it. You can save a lot by quitting smoking and drinking 

Quit Smoking/Drinking

Image Source: Pexels 

Work some extra hours to earn some bonus so that you can manage your expenses on the travel

 Work for Bonuses

Image Source: Pexels 

Once you start to free up some extra money each month, it’s important to put that money in a designated savings account 

Designated Saving Account 

Image Source: Pexels 

