Mohit K Dixit

NOVEMBER 07, 2023

How to smell good? 

Lifestyle 

Drinking a good amount of water on a daily basis definitely helps in many ways. It will also make you smell good

Drinking Water

Images source- Pexels

To keep your whole body smelling great, keep a perfume sachet where you store your underwear 

A Perfume Sachet

Images source- Pexels

Spray your hairbrush with perfume, not your hair! Spraying directly on hair can damage roots and wither fresh locks

Perfume your hairbrush

Images source- Pexels

An unusual yet effective place to spray perfume is on the torso 

Perfume your torso

Images source- Pexels

A fresh-smelling deodorant is a good choice to add a top layer of pleasant smell to your overall outfit

Lightly Scented Deo

Images source- Pexels

Shoe spray acts like a perfume for your feet, making sure that they stay smelling good even when you’re sweating

 Use Shoe Spray

Images source- Pexels

Bad breath can spoil everything. Use gums, toothpaste or mouthwash after eating foods containing onions, garlic and chives

Bad Breath

Images source- Pexels

Both hand and shower soaps can help add a fresh accent to your everyday ensemble. Be sure to use good quality soap

Soap

Images source- Pexels

If you accidentally go overboard with the perfume, you can use a makeup wipe to wipe off some of the scent

Wipe Off 

Images source- Pexels

Spray cotton balls with the fragrance and keep them in a plastic bag within your purse

Use Cotton Balls

Images source- Pexels

