To keep your whole body smelling great, keep a perfume sachet where you store your underwear
A Perfume Sachet
Spray your hairbrush with perfume, not your hair! Spraying directly on hair can damage roots and wither fresh locks
Perfume your hairbrush
An unusual yet effective place to spray perfume is on the torso
Perfume your torso
A fresh-smelling deodorant is a good choice to add a top layer of pleasant smell to your overall outfit
Lightly Scented Deo
Shoe spray acts like a perfume for your feet, making sure that they stay smelling good even when you’re sweating
Use Shoe Spray
Bad breath can spoil everything. Use gums, toothpaste or mouthwash after eating foods containing onions, garlic and chives
Bad Breath
Both hand and shower soaps can help add a fresh accent to your everyday ensemble. Be sure to use good quality soap
Soap
If you accidentally go overboard with the perfume, you can use a makeup wipe to wipe off some of the scent
Wipe Off
Spray cotton balls with the fragrance and keep them in a plastic bag within your purse
Use Cotton Balls
