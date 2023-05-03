MAY 03, 2023
How to stay focused while studying
Make a plan for the day, and aim to study for thirty to sixty minutes with a five to ten-minute break in between. Try dividing work into smaller chunks. Your brain needs a break to recharge
Make a timetable
Sometimes it is hard to study because the real world keeps creeping into our minds and we don't have control over our minds. Tell yourself that you will think about the problem later and feel solace knowing you will eventually get to it
Keep distractions aside
Switch up your methods
After you’re done reading 20 pages of the textbook, do a quiz with some flash cards. Make a few charts to help you remember those economic stats. Do some studies that involve different skills and different sections of your brain
If good grades aren't enough of a reward, try creating something else to keep you concentrated on your studies. Maybe some treat or a shopping spree. Or perhaps a nap.
Reward yourself
Recognize when you need to go back to your syllabus and make it simpler. If you don't know the basics, don't try to tackle the content. Parse it out first
Backtrack, if need be
Reading can be boring. Especially when it is a topic you don't enjoy, instead, use active reading techniques like asking yourself questions as you read and looking away from the page, and summarising out loud when you read
Make studying more active
Keep your notes ready. It's easier to go through your own notes than the textbook version. Make time to write down crucial points and summarize them in a simple way. Keep your notepad and pen handy
Make notes
A clean space makes way for a clear mind. A potted plant and decent lighting are small steps to creating your ultimate study haven. Calming music and scented reed diffusers can help to relax your senses
Create a relaxed study environment
Studies show that productivity increases when students take regular breaks. For every 45 minutes of studying you do, take a 15-minute break away from your desk whether it's going out for some fresh air or doing some stretches
Take regular breaks
Lack of sleep can end up having a serious impact on your health and in turn, impede your work. A good night's sleep is important to stay focused and learning efficiently. So make sure to get the necessary number of hours of sleep you need every night
Don’t do all-nighters
