Hemelin Darlong

Lifestyle

MAY 03, 2023

How to stay focused while studying

Make a plan for the day, and aim to study for thirty to sixty minutes with a five to ten-minute break in between. Try dividing work into smaller chunks. Your brain needs a break to recharge

Make a timetable

Sometimes it is hard to study because the real world keeps creeping into our minds and we don't have control over our minds. Tell yourself that you will think about the problem later and feel solace knowing you will eventually get to it

Keep distractions aside

Switch up your methods

After you’re done reading 20 pages of the textbook, do a quiz with some flash cards. Make a few charts to help you remember those economic stats. Do some studies that involve different skills and different sections of your brain

If good grades aren't enough of a reward, try creating something else to keep you concentrated on your studies. Maybe some treat or a shopping spree. Or perhaps a nap.

Reward yourself

Recognize when you need to go back to your syllabus and make it simpler. If you don't know the basics, don't try to tackle the content. Parse it out first

Backtrack, if need be

Reading can be boring. Especially when it is a topic you don't enjoy, instead, use active reading techniques like asking yourself questions as you read and looking away from the page, and summarising out loud when you read

Make studying more active

Keep your notes ready. It's easier to go through your own notes than the textbook version. Make time to write down crucial points and summarize them in a simple way. Keep your notepad and pen handy

Make notes

A clean space makes way for a clear mind. A potted plant and decent lighting are small steps to creating your ultimate study haven. Calming music and scented reed diffusers can help to relax your senses

Create a relaxed study environment

Studies show that productivity increases when students take regular breaks. For every 45 minutes of studying you do, take a 15-minute break away from your desk whether it's going out for some fresh air or doing some stretches

Take regular breaks

Lack of sleep can end up having a serious impact on your health and in turn, impede your work. A good night's sleep is important to stay focused and learning efficiently. So make sure to get the necessary number of hours of sleep you need every night

Don’t do all-nighters

