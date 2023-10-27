Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 27, 2023
How to stay healthy while traveling
You’re more likely to get sick when you’re rundown, so don’t skip on sleep while you’re traveling
Sleep
Eat Breakfast
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially when you’re traveling. Instead of starting your day with no food, fuel up with healthy options, like fruit, cereal, or oatmeal, before heading out the door
It’s easy to get dehydrated while traveling, so don’t forget to drink plenty of fluids. Start your day with a big glass of water, and make sure to carry a water bottle with you at all times
Drink Water
It can be tempting to overindulge while traveling, but those extra drinks and desserts can lead to unwanted weight gain and disrupted sleeping
Limit Alcohol and Sweets
You come into contact with a lot of germs and bacteria every day, and your exposure only increases when you’re traveling. Washing your hands is very important
Washing hands
It’s always a good idea to keep a few basic medications with you while traveling
Medicines
Take the stairs instead of the elevator, do an extra lap before heading to your gate or at a rest stop. And while in the destination, walk, ride a bike, swim—do something active every day
Exercise
No matter how well you plan, there's always a chance you could get sick while traveling. Be sure to have travel insurance in case you need to see a doctor or be hospitalized while on vacation
Travel Insurance
Don't indulge in visiting every place when your body is not ready. You can only enjoy your trip if your body is in the right space. Take rest whenever possible
No Overdo
Always prefer a healthy meal while traveling. Avoid junk and unhygienic foods
Healthy Meal
