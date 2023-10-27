Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 27, 2023

How to stay healthy while traveling

You’re more likely to get sick when you’re rundown, so don’t skip on sleep while you’re traveling

Sleep

Eat Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially when you’re traveling. Instead of starting your day with no food, fuel up with healthy options, like fruit, cereal, or oatmeal, before heading out the door

It’s easy to get dehydrated while traveling, so don’t forget to drink plenty of fluids. Start your day with a big glass of water, and make sure to carry a water bottle with you at all times

Drink Water

It can be tempting to overindulge while traveling, but those extra drinks and desserts can lead to unwanted weight gain and disrupted sleeping

 Limit Alcohol and Sweets

You come into contact with a lot of germs and bacteria every day, and your exposure only increases when you’re traveling. Washing your hands is very important 

Washing hands

It’s always a good idea to keep a few basic medications with you while traveling

Medicines

Take the stairs instead of the elevator, do an extra lap before heading to your gate or at a rest stop. And while in the destination, walk, ride a bike, swim—do something active every day 

Exercise

No matter how well you plan, there's always a chance you could get sick while traveling. Be sure to have travel insurance in case you need to see a doctor or be hospitalized while on vacation

Travel Insurance

Don't indulge in visiting every place when your body is not ready. You can only enjoy your trip if your body is in the right space. Take rest whenever possible

No Overdo

Always prefer a healthy meal while traveling. Avoid junk and unhygienic foods

Healthy Meal

