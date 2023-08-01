Heading 3
How to stop taking things personally
We are humans, and each of us experience life differently, which makes life so beautiful and personal.
Perfectly natural
Taking things personally drains all your energy and positivity and makes you constantly reevaluate your self-esteem.
Drains
It’s normal to get emotional from time to time, but it’s extremely important to learn how to keep your emotions in check.
Take comments or criticism in a constructive way. Ask yourself if there's any truth to it and you can learn
Take into consideration that you can't please everyone in the world
Acknowledge that your self-worth Depends on you it does not depend on what others say about you
Realise that other people's rudeness is not about you. When someone is rude, it's likely to be a reflection of their own issues
Know that you're not defined by your mistakes of criticism, you're only human
Take a different perspective and ask yourself how an unbiased outside would see the situation
Ask yourself what else the comment or behaviour of someone might mean to you
