Jiya Surana

 Lifestyle

AUGUST 01, 2023

How to stop taking things personally 

We are humans, and each of us experience life differently, which makes life so beautiful and personal. 

Perfectly natural 

Taking things personally drains all your energy and positivity and makes you constantly reevaluate your self-esteem. 

Drains 

It’s normal to get emotional from time to time, but it’s extremely important to learn how to keep your emotions in check. 

Take comments or criticism in a constructive way. Ask yourself if there's any truth to it and you can learn

Take into consideration that you can't please everyone in the world

Acknowledge that your self-worth Depends on you it does not depend on what others say about you

Realise that other people's rudeness is not about you. When someone is rude, it's likely to be a reflection of their own issues

Know that you're not defined by your mistakes of criticism, you're only human

Take a different perspective and ask yourself how an unbiased outside would see the situation

Ask yourself what else the comment or behaviour of someone might mean to you

