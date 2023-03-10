Heading 3

How To Style Curly Hair Like Taapsee Pannu

mar 10, 2023

Oiling At least twice a week, she massages her curly hair with warm olive oil and believes it's the only way to keep hair beautiful

Oiling

Taapsee Pannu uses a hair mask to keep her curls frizz-free and shiny

Hair Mask

"I use a leave-in serum followed by a hair gel to ensure my curls look defined and frizz-free once dry”

Post-Wash Care

Taapsee Pannu does not like artificial heat on curly hair. Instead, she lets it dry naturally and scrunches her strands to get her perfect curls

Air Dry

Hair oils can also be used as serums to tame curls. Hair serum makes your hair smooth and shiny, while hair oil nourishes and improves your hair's health

Hair Serum

After washing and hair care routine, let’s check out how you can style your curly hair in different ways

Style Your Curly Hair

A high pony pulled up to the top and tied together with a bow knot headband is perfectly working for a casual preppy look like this one

Bow Knot Headband

Collect your hair loops and carry it up to a high pony with a black clutcher on the back or a simple rubber band

Curl Up To The Top

Get a fancy hair comb or a hairpin with a good grip and you are sorted

Comb And A Pin

All you need is a quirky bun pin such as Taapsee’s or if this is a little too extravagant go with the normal bobby pins to form the bun

Put It In A Bun

