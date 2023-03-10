How To Style Curly Hair Like Taapsee Pannu
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
Beauty
mar 10, 2023
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Oiling At least twice a week, she massages her curly hair with warm olive oil and believes it's the only way to keep hair beautiful
Oiling
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Taapsee Pannu uses a hair mask to keep her curls frizz-free and shiny
Hair Mask
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
"I use a leave-in serum followed by a hair gel to ensure my curls look defined and frizz-free once dry”
Post-Wash Care
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Taapsee Pannu does not like artificial heat on curly hair. Instead, she lets it dry naturally and scrunches her strands to get her perfect curls
Air Dry
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Hair oils can also be used as serums to tame curls. Hair serum makes your hair smooth and shiny, while hair oil nourishes and improves your hair's health
Hair Serum
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
After washing and hair care routine, let’s check out how you can style your curly hair in different ways
Style Your Curly Hair
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
A high pony pulled up to the top and tied together with a bow knot headband is perfectly working for a casual preppy look like this one
Bow Knot Headband
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Collect your hair loops and carry it up to a high pony with a black clutcher on the back or a simple rubber band
Curl Up To The Top
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Get a fancy hair comb or a hairpin with a good grip and you are sorted
Comb And A Pin
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
All you need is a quirky bun pin such as Taapsee’s or if this is a little too extravagant go with the normal bobby pins to form the bun
Put It In A Bun
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.