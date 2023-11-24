Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 24, 2023

How to survive long flights? 

Booking your tickets early will help you in getting your favorite seats 

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

The day before your flight, take a walk or do some stretching in preparation for spending 24 hours in a sitting position

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

Charge all your devices and bring power banks in case of emergency 

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

Bring your own Entertainment with you. These can be some downloaded movies, music or a bunch of books

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

Try to wear comfortable clothes while on the flight. Stiff jeans and tight-fitted shirts are bad options

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

Although, meals will be served on the plane but in case of any emergency, it's always beneficial to bring some homemade snacks with you

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

Bring a scarf or a shawl with you. They can help you not get irritated by the lights and give you some warmth

#7

Image Source: Pexels 

It’s hard to doze off when your head is lolling all over the place and you’re cold. You can bring your own pillow and blanket with you

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

You can also do meditation while sitting on your seat. It will surely help to keep you calm and stress-free

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

You can be productive on the planes too. Imagine the place where you have no distractions, simply open your laptop and finish some important work

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

