Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 24, 2023
How to survive long flights?
Booking your tickets early will help you in getting your favorite seats
#1
Image Source: Pexels
The day before your flight, take a walk or do some stretching in preparation for spending 24 hours in a sitting position
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Charge all your devices and bring power banks in case of emergency
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Bring your own Entertainment with you. These can be some downloaded movies, music or a bunch of books
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Try to wear comfortable clothes while on the flight. Stiff jeans and tight-fitted shirts are bad options
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Although, meals will be served on the plane but in case of any emergency, it's always beneficial to bring some homemade snacks with you
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Bring a scarf or a shawl with you. They can help you not get irritated by the lights and give you some warmth
#7
Image Source: Pexels
It’s hard to doze off when your head is lolling all over the place and you’re cold. You can bring your own pillow and blanket with you
#8
Image Source: Pexels
You can also do meditation while sitting on your seat. It will surely help to keep you calm and stress-free
#9
Image Source: Pexels
You can be productive on the planes too. Imagine the place where you have no distractions, simply open your laptop and finish some important work
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.