Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

How to take relationship to next level

Mention your proposal wishes by talking about sweet scenes through movies or sharing love quotes

Drop Hints of dreams

Show you can handle life on your own, giving each other space

Being your own self

Express gratitude and create special moments to make him feel loved and valued

Show appreciation

Casually discuss your ideal proposal, focusing on love you share over extravagance

Dream together

Be there for him/her during challenges, showing unwavering support and understanding

Be supportive

Understand his/her fears about marriage having an honest communication

Open communication

Build a genuine bond with your partner's family to gain their support and approval for your relationship

Bond with family

Prioritize self-care and personal goals to stay independent, maintaining happiness in relationship

Self-care matters

Plan a Getaway

Break routine with surprise trip to bring excitement and joy back into your relationship

Attend weddings to feel the love and inspire thoughts about your future together

Experience Wedding vibes

