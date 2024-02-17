Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 17, 2024
How to take relationship to next level
Mention your proposal wishes by talking about sweet scenes through movies or sharing love quotes
Drop Hints of dreams
Show you can handle life on your own, giving each other space
Being your own self
Express gratitude and create special moments to make him feel loved and valued
Show appreciation
Casually discuss your ideal proposal, focusing on love you share over extravagance
Dream together
Be there for him/her during challenges, showing unwavering support and understanding
Be supportive
Understand his/her fears about marriage having an honest communication
Open communication
Build a genuine bond with your partner's family to gain their support and approval for your relationship
Bond with family
Prioritize self-care and personal goals to stay independent, maintaining happiness in relationship
Self-care matters
Plan a Getaway
Break routine with surprise trip to bring excitement and joy back into your relationship
Attend weddings to feel the love and inspire thoughts about your future together
Experience Wedding vibes
