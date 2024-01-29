Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

JANUARY 29, 2024

How to throw perfect party for each zodiac

Host an action-packed party with competitive games or a sports theme. Aries loves challenges and being number one!

Aries - Adventure Party

Image: Shutterstock

Indulge Taurus's love for luxury with a gourmet dinner party. Think fine wines, decadent desserts, and lush décor

Taurus - Luxe Dinner Party

Image: Shutterstock

Keep things lively with a cocktail party or trivia night. Gemini thrives on socializing and witty conversations

Gemini - Social Mixer

Image: Shutterstock

Opt for a heartfelt, intimate gathering at home. Cancers appreciate sentimental touches and comfort food

Cancer - Cozy Get-Together

Image: Shutterstock

Throw a dazzling event with a red carpet and photo booth. Leos love the spotlight and a bit of drama

Leo - Glamorous Gala

Image: Shutterstock

Organize a sophisticated brunch with attention to detail. Virgos appreciate a well-planned and healthy menu

Virgo - Elegant Brunch

Image: Shutterstock

Celebrate with a global theme, offering dishes and decor from various countries. Sagittarians love to explore cultures 

Sagittarius - International Theme Party

Image: Shutterstock

A classy cocktail party or a night at an upscale lounge suits Capricorn's refined taste

Capricorn - Sophisticated Soirée

Image: Shutterstock

Think outside the box with a unique theme or location. Aquarians appreciate the unconventional and communal vibes

Aquarius - Quirky Gathering

Image: Shutterstock

Create a dreamy atmosphere with soft lighting and music. Pisces enjoys mystical or romantic themes

Pisces - Enchanted Evening

Image: Shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here