Jiya Surana
lifestyle
JANUARY 29, 2024
How to throw perfect party for each zodiac
Host an action-packed party with competitive games or a sports theme. Aries loves challenges and being number one!
Aries - Adventure Party
Indulge Taurus's love for luxury with a gourmet dinner party. Think fine wines, decadent desserts, and lush décor
Taurus - Luxe Dinner Party
Keep things lively with a cocktail party or trivia night. Gemini thrives on socializing and witty conversations
Gemini - Social Mixer
Opt for a heartfelt, intimate gathering at home. Cancers appreciate sentimental touches and comfort food
Cancer - Cozy Get-Together
Throw a dazzling event with a red carpet and photo booth. Leos love the spotlight and a bit of drama
Leo - Glamorous Gala
Organize a sophisticated brunch with attention to detail. Virgos appreciate a well-planned and healthy menu
Virgo - Elegant Brunch
Celebrate with a global theme, offering dishes and decor from various countries. Sagittarians love to explore cultures
Sagittarius - International Theme Party
A classy cocktail party or a night at an upscale lounge suits Capricorn's refined taste
Capricorn - Sophisticated Soirée
Think outside the box with a unique theme or location. Aquarians appreciate the unconventional and communal vibes
Aquarius - Quirky Gathering
Create a dreamy atmosphere with soft lighting and music. Pisces enjoys mystical or romantic themes
Pisces - Enchanted Evening
