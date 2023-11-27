Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 27, 2023

How to travel the world for free?

It stands for World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms. It’s a platform that allows you to work on a farm in exchange for free room and board

WWOOFing

Image Source: Pexels 

Use the sharing economy to find cheaper accommodation, quirky tour guides, rideshare options, and home-cooked meals with local chefs

Sharing Economy

Image Source: Pexels 

The best way to save money on the road is to cook all your own meals

Cook your meals 

Image Source: Pexels 

When you are in a foreign country for quite some time, try to buy a train or bus pass to minimize your expenses

Train/Bus Pass

Image Source: Pexels 

If you are a student, army veteran, journalist or female, there are many discount offers you can avail at various places while you are on travel

Discount offers

Image Source: Pexels 

If you plan on seeing a lot of sights in a city, you should get a city tourism card 

City Tour Pass

Image Source: Pexels 

You can use your skills to make money while traveling

Earn on travel

Image Source: Pexels 

You can sign up for Housesitting sites and babysit people’s houses. You might have to take care of their pets but in return, you could get a place to stay for free

Housesitting 

Image Source: Pexels 

It’s a website that connects travelers and hosts. You stay for free and the host will show you around their town most likely

Sign up for Couchsurfing 

Image Source: Pexels 

The longer you stay in one place (especially a free one) the more you save on transportation. Prefer walking to near towns instead of transports

Travel slow and safe

Image Source: Pexels 

