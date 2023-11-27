Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 27, 2023
How to travel the world for free?
It stands for World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms. It’s a platform that allows you to work on a farm in exchange for free room and board
WWOOFing
Use the sharing economy to find cheaper accommodation, quirky tour guides, rideshare options, and home-cooked meals with local chefs
Sharing Economy
The best way to save money on the road is to cook all your own meals
Cook your meals
When you are in a foreign country for quite some time, try to buy a train or bus pass to minimize your expenses
Train/Bus Pass
If you are a student, army veteran, journalist or female, there are many discount offers you can avail at various places while you are on travel
Discount offers
If you plan on seeing a lot of sights in a city, you should get a city tourism card
City Tour Pass
You can use your skills to make money while traveling
Earn on travel
You can sign up for Housesitting sites and babysit people’s houses. You might have to take care of their pets but in return, you could get a place to stay for free
Housesitting
It’s a website that connects travelers and hosts. You stay for free and the host will show you around their town most likely
Sign up for Couchsurfing
The longer you stay in one place (especially a free one) the more you save on transportation. Prefer walking to near towns instead of transports
Travel slow and safe
