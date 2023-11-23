Heading 3
How to travel with pets in Indian trains
The Indian railway allows you to travel with your pets but you need to follow certains norms. Check them out!
Rules & Regulations
You can take your pets (a dog or a cat) in first AC accommodation or they can be booked as luggage in luggage-cum-brake van under the supervision of the train manager or guard of the train
Two Options
Passengers not in possession of AC-first class/ first class Cabin/ Coupe tickets are not permitted to carry their pet dogs along with them during journey
Rules for pet dogs
Pet dogs are not allowed to be carried in any other class of accommodation other than AC-first class and first class
Only First Class
Only one dog will be allowed per Passenger Name Record (PNR). Prescribed charges in luggage rates as applicable will be collected
One Dog Per PNR
The dog must be brought to the luggage office for booking at least 3 hrs before the train departure
Mandatory
If fellow passengers subsequently object to the dog remaining in the compartment, it will be removed to the guard's van, no refund is given
If, In Case
Doctor’s certificate clearly mentioning the breed, color and gender of the pet dog is mandatory for booking
Doctor’s Certificate
You will be solely responsible for the safe carriage of dogs. You would also have to arrange water and food for your pet
Safe Carriage
Pets can be carried in baskets in all the classes of accommodation. You should hold a confirmed ticket and ID proof. Prescribed charges in luggage rates will be collected
Pets In Basket
