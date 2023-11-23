Heading 3

How to travel with pets in Indian trains

The Indian railway allows you to travel with your pets but you need to follow certains norms. Check them out! 

Rules & Regulations 

You can take your pets (a dog or a cat) in first AC accommodation or they can be booked as luggage in luggage-cum-brake van under the supervision of the train manager or guard of the train 

Two Options

Passengers not in possession of AC-first class/ first class Cabin/ Coupe tickets are not permitted to carry their pet dogs along with them during journey

Rules for pet dogs

Pet dogs are not allowed to be carried in any other class of accommodation other than AC-first class and first class

 Only First Class

Only one dog will be allowed per Passenger Name Record (PNR). Prescribed charges in luggage rates as applicable will be collected 

One Dog Per PNR

The dog must be brought to the luggage office for booking at least 3 hrs before the train departure

Mandatory 

If fellow passengers subsequently object to the dog remaining in the compartment, it will be removed to the guard's van, no refund is given

 If, In Case

Doctor’s certificate clearly mentioning the breed, color and gender of the pet dog is mandatory for booking

Doctor’s Certificate 

You will be solely responsible for the safe carriage of dogs. You would also have to arrange water and food for your pet

Safe Carriage

Pets can be carried in baskets in all the classes of accommodation. You should hold a confirmed ticket and ID proof. Prescribed charges in luggage rates will be collected

 Pets In Basket

