How To Use Face Masks For Acne

SUSHMITA BARMAN

JAN 04, 2023

LIFESTYLE

Image: Pexels

Face masks, depending on the ingredients, can clear up your pores, reduce excess oil, soothe your skin, and lessen breakouts

Are Face Masks Really Effective For Acne?

Image: Pexels

Wash your face with lukewarm water properly to remove any dirt or impurities and open up the pores

How To Prep Your Face Before Using Face Masks

Looking To Get A Clear And Clean Skin? Try This One!

BUY NOW

Image: Pexels

Layer your face with the contents gently. Ensure that the layer is thin and evenly spread. You can cover your neck too

The Procedure Of Applying Face Masks

Image: Pexels

Let the face mask sit on your skin as per the instructions in the package. Then wipe it using a wet washcloth

What’s Next

Use This Face Mask To Detox Your Skin!

BUY NOW

Image: Pexels

Dab your skin gently with a towel. Do not rub your skin, as it remains sensitive for some time after the face mask is removed

What To Do After Face Masks Are Removed

Image: Pexels

You need to follow a timely regimen while using face masks. Applying it two to three times on a weekly basis should rejuvenate your skin and make it clearer

Note that

Want to know more about it?

Click Here