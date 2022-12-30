How To Use Hair Dryers The Right Way?

Image: Pexels

Knowing which blow dryer to add to your hair styling routine is a necessity. Cool shot options, multiple heat choices, and memory function technology let you style your hair with ease.

Select The Right Equipment

Video: Pexels

Air dry your hair or use a towel to reduce the moisture after the hair wash. Damp hair requires less heat to get the job done and you can have shinier blowouts that last longer.

Prep Your Hair 

Video: Pexels

The nozzle attachment which comes with the hair dryer gives a smooth finish. If not used, your hair can become frizzy.

Use The Blow Dryer Attachments Regularly

Video: Pexels

Choose a hair brush based on your hair type and the results you are looking for. The type of bristles and the shape of the brush should be considered to limit damage.

Pick The Right Hair Brush Too

Video: Pexels

Add heat protectants to guard your hair against high heat from hair dryers and prevent any dryness.

Protect Your Hair From Harm With Heat Protectants

Video: Pexels

Hair drying may seem difficult, but with the right technique and tools, you can achieve a professional finish. Moisturize your hair, and protect your roots with a wide-toothed comb.

Note That

