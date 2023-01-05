How To Use Moisturizers Under Makeup

SUSHMITA BARMAN

JAN 05, 2023

LIFESTYLE

Image: Pexels

Moisturizers improve hydration, manage excess oil from the skin, protect you from tanning and reduce the cakiness of your makeup

Why Should You Moisturize Before Applying Makeup

Image: Pexels

Use a moisturizer suitable for your skin type. Generally, heavier moisturizers are advised for dry skin, and light or oil-free moisturizers for oily skin

Which Moisturizer Should You Use 

Looking To Get A Clear And Clean Skin? Try This One!

Image: Pexels

Use your fingers to dab small amounts of the product on your face. After that, spread the moisturizer outwards by patting till the entire face is covered

What To Do Before Applying Moisturizer

Image: Pexels

Use your fingers to dab small amounts of the product on your face. After that, spread the moisturizer outwards by patting till the entire face is covered

How To Apply Moisturizer

Use This Face Mask To Detox Your Skin!

Image: Pexels

Wait for 5-10 minutes for the moisturizer to do its magic. After that, put on a good-quality primer and proceed with your makeup look

What’s Next

Image: Pexels

You need to use only a moderate amount of moisturizer. While over moisturizing may clog pores, using only an inadequate amount may not give you a flawless finish

Note that

Want to know more about moisturizers under makeup?

Click Here