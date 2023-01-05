How To Use Moisturizers Under Makeup
SUSHMITA BARMAN
JAN 05, 2023
LIFESTYLE
Image: Pexels
Moisturizers improve hydration, manage excess oil from the skin, protect you from tanning and reduce the cakiness of your makeup
Why Should You Moisturize Before Applying Makeup
Image: Pexels
Use a moisturizer suitable for your skin type. Generally, heavier moisturizers are advised for dry skin, and light or oil-free moisturizers for oily skin
Which Moisturizer Should You Use
BUY NOW
Looking To Get A Clear And Clean Skin? Try This One!
Image: Pexels
Use your fingers to dab small amounts of the product on your face. After that, spread the moisturizer outwards by patting till the entire face is covered
What To Do Before Applying Moisturizer
Image: Pexels
Use your fingers to dab small amounts of the product on your face. After that, spread the moisturizer outwards by patting till the entire face is covered
How To Apply Moisturizer
BUY NOW
Use This Face Mask To Detox Your Skin!
Image: Pexels
Wait for 5-10 minutes for the moisturizer to do its magic. After that, put on a good-quality primer and proceed with your makeup look
What’s Next
Image: Pexels
You need to use only a moderate amount of moisturizer. While over moisturizing may clog pores, using only an inadequate amount may not give you a flawless finish
Note that
Click Here
Want to know more about moisturizers under makeup?