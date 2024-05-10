Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
MAY 10, 2024
How to use papaya on face
Blend ripe papaya with plain yogurt to form a creamy consistency
Papaya and Yogurt Mask
Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes
Step 2
Rinse off with cool water
Step 3
Mix mashed papaya with a tablespoon of honey and a tablespoon of fine sugar
Papaya and Honey Scrub
Gently massage the mixture onto your face in circular motions for 2-3 minutes
Step 2
Rinse off with warm water
Step 3
Mash a ripe papaya into a smooth paste
Papaya Enzyme Mask
Apply the paste evenly to your face, avoiding the eye area
Step 2
Step 3
Leave it on for 15-20 mins
Rinse off with lukewarm water
Step 4
