Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

MAY 10, 2024

How to use papaya on face

Blend ripe papaya with plain yogurt to form a creamy consistency

Papaya and Yogurt Mask

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes

Step 2 

Rinse off with cool water

Step 3 

Mix mashed papaya with a tablespoon of honey and a tablespoon of fine sugar

Papaya and Honey Scrub

Gently massage the mixture onto your face in circular motions for 2-3 minutes

Step 2 

Rinse off with warm water

Step 3 

Mash a ripe papaya into a smooth paste

Papaya Enzyme Mask

Apply the paste evenly to your face, avoiding the eye area

Step 2 

Step 3 

Leave it on for 15-20 mins

Rinse off with lukewarm water

Step 4

