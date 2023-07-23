Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
Lifestyle
JUly 23, 2023
How To Use Salicylic Acid
Salicylic acid comes in different forms, including cleansers, toners, spot treatments, and masks. Select a product that suits your skin type and concerns
Image: Pexels
Choose the Right Product
If you're new to salicylic acid, start with a low concentration, such as 0.5% or 1%. This will help your skin adjust to the active ingredient without causing irritation
Image: Pexels
Start with a Low Concentration
Before applying salicylic acid to your entire face, do a patch test on a small area of skin to ensure you don't have an allergic reaction or experience irritation
Patch Test
Image: Pexels
Begin by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser to remove any dirt, oil, and makeup
Cleanse Your Face
Image: Pexels
Apply the Salicylic Acid Product
Image: Pexels
Follow the instructions on your product to apply salicylic acid to your face. Be sure to avoid the eye area
Image: Pexels
Wait for It to Dry
After applying the product, wait for it to dry completely before applying any other products
Salicylic acid can make your skin more sensitive to the sun. So, make sure to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher during the daytime
Use Sun Protection
Image: Pexels
Overuse of salicylic acid can cause dryness, peeling, and redness. Use it as directed, and avoid using it more than once a day
Image: Pexels
Don't Overdo It
Be Patient
Image: Pexels
Salicylic acid takes time to work, so don't expect overnight results. Give it a few weeks to see improvements in your skin
Image: Pexels
Consistency is key to achieving the desired results. Use salicylic acid regularly to maintain clear, healthy-looking skin
Use it Consistently
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.