How to wash hair properly?
November 1, 2023
Before washing your hair, make sure to brush it properly
Brush your hair
Before your wash routine, wash your hair with warm water to remove dirt
Use warm water
Don't pour excess shampoo on your palm to apply it on your hair
Appropriate amount
Don't do something vigorous to your hair roots instead gently massage your scalp
Scrub your scalp
After using shampoo, rinse your locks with lukewarm water and remove excess water
Rinse thoroughly
Start applying the conditioner from the mid length to the tips
Apply Conditioner
Rinse your hair with cold water and make sure that the conditioner is washed out completely
Rinse with cold water
Before drying them up, you need to eliminate excess water from your hair after shampoo routine
Remove Excess Water
Avoid rubbing your hair with a towel and let them dry naturally in a gentle way
Dry Gently
After your hair dries up, you are all set to tie them up in your favorite hairstyle
You're done
