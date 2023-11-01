Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

How to wash hair properly?

November 1, 2023

Before washing your hair, make sure to brush it properly

Brush your hair

Image Source: Pexels 

Image Source: Pexels 

Before your wash routine, wash your hair with warm water to remove dirt

Use warm water

Image Source: Pexels 

Don't pour excess shampoo on your palm to apply it on your hair

Appropriate amount

Image Source: Pexels 

Don't do something vigorous to your hair roots instead gently massage your scalp

Scrub your scalp

Image Source: Pexels 

After using shampoo, rinse your locks with lukewarm water and remove excess water

Rinse thoroughly

Image Source: Pexels 

Start applying the conditioner from the mid length to the tips

Apply Conditioner 

Image Source: Pexels 

Rinse your hair with cold water and make sure that the conditioner is washed out completely

Rinse with cold water

Image Source: Pexels 

Before drying them up, you need to eliminate excess water from your hair after shampoo routine

 Remove Excess Water

Image Source: Pexels 

Avoid rubbing your hair with a towel and let them dry naturally in a gentle way

Dry Gently

Image Source: Pexels 

After your hair dries up, you are all set to tie them up in your favorite hairstyle

You're done

Image Source: Pexels 

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here