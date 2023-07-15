Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JULY 15, 2023
How to wear high heels without pain?
Being fashionable comes with a lot of struggles and one of them is wearing painful high heels
It is a task to walk or stand in them for a long time especially when it's a new pair
However, we love wearing high heels as our fashionable soul can't stay away from them
Here are some tips that will make wearing high heels pain-free and comfy
Moisturize Your Feet Well
There will be less friction as you move and you will not get blisters
Get Your Foot Size Right
Before buying a pair, ask the salesman to help you check your foot size for maximum comfort
If you have wide feet wear open-toe heels. If you have small toes go for front wide closed-toe heels
Wearing heels with ankle straps are a lot more comfortable in comparison to other heels
Platforms are more comfortable than pointed heels. They are also in trend
These are soft shoe insoles that gives your feet a cushioned surface to prevent pain while wearing high heels
