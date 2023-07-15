Heading 3

JULY 15, 2023

How to wear high heels without pain?

Being fashionable comes with a lot of struggles and one of them is wearing painful high heels

Struggle

Image: Pexels

It is a task to walk or stand in them for a long time especially when it's a new pair

Image: Pexels

High heels 


However, we love wearing high heels as our fashionable soul can't stay away from them

Head over heels

Image: Pexels

Here are some tips that will make wearing high heels pain-free and comfy 

Tips 

Image: Pexels

Moisturize Your Feet Well

Image: Pexels

There will be less friction as you move and you will not get blisters 

Image: Pexels

Get Your Foot Size Right

Before buying a pair, ask the salesman to help you check your foot size for maximum comfort

If you have wide feet wear open-toe heels. If you have small toes go for front wide closed-toe heels

Pay Attention To The Shape Of Your Feet

Image: Pexels

Wearing heels with ankle straps are a lot more comfortable in comparison to other heels

Ankle straps can be your BFF

Image: Pexels

Platform or block heels

Image: Pexels

Platforms are more comfortable than pointed heels. They are also in trend

Image: Pexels

These are soft shoe insoles that gives your feet a cushioned surface to prevent pain while wearing high heels

Foot cushions

